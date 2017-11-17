Horoscopes for Friday, November 17, 2017

Aries
Your Angel is Raphael, Aries, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Machidiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. You may be feeling down at the moment, particularly concerning a creative project or a health issue; don't worry - tomorrow will be better.
Lucky Number709
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
Your Angel is Michael, Taurus, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses and the Angel that rules your sign is Anael. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. You've been in a self-destructive pattern lately and it's starting to tell. Break the mold by doing something completely different.
Lucky Number752
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Your Angel is Uriel, Gemini, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Ambriel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Someone close to you is being particularly unpleasant; keep out of their way to avoid the sharp edge of their tongue. There may be problems concerning a creative project or a health issue. Don't worry too much.
Lucky Number558
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
Your Angel is Gabriel, Cancer, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses. The Angel that rules your sign is Muriel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. There's a glass wall separating you from a certain person, and it's impossible to break through it. Unless this is a problem that's been going on for some time it's unlikely to be anything to worry about and it will soon be over.
Lucky Number285
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Your Angel is Raphael, Leo, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Verchiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Look after yourself today, because you don't have as much energy as usual and it's affecting your mood. As a result, you're feeling depressed and lackluster, and liable to make a meal out of any problems you encounter.
Lucky Number276
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Your Angel is Michael, Virgo, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Hamaliel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. There's a flat, rather turgid atmosphere between you and a special person today and you don't know what to do about it.If they appear to give you the cold shoulder, try not to take it personally because it most likely has nothing to do with you.
Lucky Number771
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
Your Angel is Uriel, Libra, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, as well as the Angel that rules your sign - a very powerful combination. Don't hesitate to call on your Angel if you need to, as your guardian works hand in hand with the Stars. Is something worrying you at the moment? You don't have as much energy as usual, and it's a terrific struggle just to get motivated. Remember your Angel...
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Your Angel is Gabriel, Scorpio, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Barbiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. A certain person is rather moody today; they may be seething about something and hoping that you'll entice it out of them so they can have a good old moan, or they might spend the day being defensive and reacting to every comment. Don't take the bait.
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
Your Angel is Raphael, Sagittarius, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Adnachiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. You're annoyed about something but for some reason it's difficult to express your feelings. Maybe the situation isn't appropriate or the timing isn't right. However, although you may think that you're hiding your anger well, it's highly likely that it's leaking out in all directions so everyone knows exactly how you're feeling. It might have been better to say something after all.
Lucky Number638
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Your Angel is Michael, Capricorn, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Hanael. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Oh dear! Someone is pulling a very long face and they won't exactly be a barrel of laughs, either. They seem to be taking a very dim view of things, and their gloomy attitude will soon spread in your direction. Do your best to avoid being too pessimistic and downcast, otherwise everything will start to be an uphill struggle and you'll end up feeling emotionally exhausted.
Lucky Number867
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Your Angel is Uriel, Aquarius, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Gabriel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Someone is in a tearing hurry, making them extremely impatient and touchy. Now, there's a strong possibility that this person is you, in which case you need to get a grip on yourself.
Lucky Number137
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Your Angel is Gabriel, Pisces, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Barchiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. It's all too easy easy today to open your mouth and put your foot in it. This will be even more likely if you're feeling agitated about something but are trying to hide it, because your pent-up irritation will find an outlet sooner or later. There could also be a discrepancy about what you think is funny and what someone else finds amusing, leading to some embarrassing moments.
