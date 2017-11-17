Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, November 17, 2017

November 17, 2017 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your Angel is Raphael, Aries, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Machidiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. You may be feeling down at the moment, particularly concerning a creative project or a health issue; don't worry - tomorrow will be better.

Lucky Number

709

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your Angel is Michael, Taurus, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses and the Angel that rules your sign is Anael. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. You've been in a self-destructive pattern lately and it's starting to tell. Break the mold by doing something completely different.

Lucky Number

752

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your Angel is Uriel, Gemini, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Ambriel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Someone close to you is being particularly unpleasant; keep out of their way to avoid the sharp edge of their tongue. There may be problems concerning a creative project or a health issue. Don't worry too much.

Lucky Number

558

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your Angel is Gabriel, Cancer, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses. The Angel that rules your sign is Muriel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. There's a glass wall separating you from a certain person, and it's impossible to break through it. Unless this is a problem that's been going on for some time it's unlikely to be anything to worry about and it will soon be over.

Lucky Number

285

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your Angel is Raphael, Leo, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Verchiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Look after yourself today, because you don't have as much energy as usual and it's affecting your mood. As a result, you're feeling depressed and lackluster, and liable to make a meal out of any problems you encounter.

Lucky Number

276

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your Angel is Michael, Virgo, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Hamaliel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. There's a flat, rather turgid atmosphere between you and a special person today and you don't know what to do about it.If they appear to give you the cold shoulder, try not to take it personally because it most likely has nothing to do with you.

Lucky Number

771

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your Angel is Uriel, Libra, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, as well as the Angel that rules your sign - a very powerful combination. Don't hesitate to call on your Angel if you need to, as your guardian works hand in hand with the Stars. Is something worrying you at the moment? You don't have as much energy as usual, and it's a terrific struggle just to get motivated. Remember your Angel...

Lucky Number

207

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your Angel is Gabriel, Scorpio, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Barbiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. A certain person is rather moody today; they may be seething about something and hoping that you'll entice it out of them so they can have a good old moan, or they might spend the day being defensive and reacting to every comment. Don't take the bait.

Lucky Number

561

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your Angel is Raphael, Sagittarius, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Adnachiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. You're annoyed about something but for some reason it's difficult to express your feelings. Maybe the situation isn't appropriate or the timing isn't right. However, although you may think that you're hiding your anger well, it's highly likely that it's leaking out in all directions so everyone knows exactly how you're feeling. It might have been better to say something after all.

Lucky Number

638

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your Angel is Michael, Capricorn, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Hanael. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Oh dear! Someone is pulling a very long face and they won't exactly be a barrel of laughs, either. They seem to be taking a very dim view of things, and their gloomy attitude will soon spread in your direction. Do your best to avoid being too pessimistic and downcast, otherwise everything will start to be an uphill struggle and you'll end up feeling emotionally exhausted.

Lucky Number

867

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your Angel is Uriel, Aquarius, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Gabriel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. Someone is in a tearing hurry, making them extremely impatient and touchy. Now, there's a strong possibility that this person is you, in which case you need to get a grip on yourself.

Lucky Number

137

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Your Angel is Gabriel, Pisces, who watches over all your strengths and weaknesses, and the Angel that rules your sign is Barchiel. Don't hesitate to call on either of your Angels if you need to, as they work hand in hand with the Stars. It's all too easy easy today to open your mouth and put your foot in it. This will be even more likely if you're feeling agitated about something but are trying to hide it, because your pent-up irritation will find an outlet sooner or later. There could also be a discrepancy about what you think is funny and what someone else finds amusing, leading to some embarrassing moments.

Lucky Number

552

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

