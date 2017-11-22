Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Aries
Life has a lot to offer under the Sun in Sagittarius during the coming four weeks. There are plenty of exciting opportunities on the horizon. By nature you're adventurous and intrepid, so you should have no qualms about rising to challenges and experimenting with possibilities. Travel, whether it's mental or physical, will also be on the agenda now.
Lucky Number327
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The next four weeks are the ideal time to immerse yourself in your most intimate and close relationships. Make a big effort to analyze why you are involved in the way you are, and what you can learn from the situation. The more honest you are with yourself about this, the more productive the experience will be. So look deeply into yourself.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
The stars favor relationships as the Sun rolls into Sagittarius, encouraging you to be receptive to the changes that are currently on the agenda and to approach them with generosity and resilience. Life should be easier during the next four weeks, because you want to create a harmonious atmosphere. Partners will respond accordingly.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
As the Sun cruises into your sixth house of work and health for the next few weeks, now is a good time to examine what does or does not motivate you to work. Do you take pride in carrying out daily tasks and responsibilities with efficiency? Does whether you work for yourself, or for someone else, make a difference to your attitude? You are more aware of your personal status or influence with workmates and subordinates. A tendency to be ruled by stubborn pride, especially at work, should be controlled.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Love is in the air for the next few weeks as the shining Sun strides into fiery Sagittarius. Mundane responsibilities seem tedious and uninspiring. You become more interested in fun and games than taking care of business, or other serious matters. Moderation is not the key-word of the moment. You see children more as extensions of yourself than as individuals in their own right and you perceive their actions, whether good or bad, as being a direct reflection on you. Romantic encounters involve more ego-gratification than emotional commitment.
Lucky Number219
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The best way to sort out any domestic problems or family dramas is to talk them through as the Sun enters Sagittarius. However, you must guard against the tendency to assign blame if it isn't warranted, to dredge up past scores or to act like judge and jury. You should also know when to drop the subject and move on to something else. Don't keep gnawing away at it like a terrier with a bone.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You have a strong need to say what you think as the Sun enters fiery Sagittarius, your third house of communication, and you won't want to pussyfoot around or choose your words carefully. Actually, you're capable of making some very astute and convincing comments now because you're viewing life with such clarity, but some people may find you too uncompromising for comfort and refuse to listen to what you're saying.
Lucky Number303
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Get to grips with financial matters as the Sun swings into Sagittarius. You're in exactly the right frame of mind for them, because you're feeling analytical and have great powers of concentration, and it will be a relief to get them out of the way. If you find any anomalies or queries, take note of them so you can sort them out during the next few weeks.
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Your mind is as sharp as a razor and extremely incisive as the Sun barrels into your sign today. You're able to look beyond the superficial to what's really going on, particularly when it comes to analyzing your own actions and motives. You're in no mood to fool yourself, nor to balk at thinking about unpleasant or troubling situations if that's what's required of you.
Lucky Number914
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
This is a marvellous day for doing research or finding out what's going on. You've got a nose for secrets as the cosmic influences head behind the scenes into Sagittarius, and you'll do your best to sniff them out like a bloodhound. However, it's vital that you know when to stop, otherwise you may pry into things that are none of your concern or you might be drowned in a sea of unnecessary detail.
Lucky Number249
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
A friend is very sure and certain, and determined to get you to agree with them as the Sun heads into your eleventh house. Be careful, because the atmosphere is quite single-minded. If you argue the toss or refuse to play ball, you'll cause an upset, yet you won't want to be brainwashed into believing everything they tell you. Actually, you're probably being just as stubborn!
Lucky Number826
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Your public reputation, or what others think of you, comes out as the Sun activates your mid-heaven. Assess the role you play in the world and how that role is affected by family responsibilities. Assert control of your own destiny; aim high, dear Pisces. Do not let failure discourage you from working toward the recognition you deserve, especially since those conditions are likely to grow from your present efforts.
