Horoscopes for Thursday, November 30, 2017

Aries
Take care over travel plans between now and late December because they could easily hit a snag. You could encounter delays, changes of plan or sheer incompetence, so be prepared and try to think ahead. If you're travelling far afield, check details that might seem obvious but which could nevertheless lead to problems, such as making sure that your passport is up to date and that you've had any jabs that are necessary.
Lucky Number149
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
This is a very frustrating day, in which you're stymied by someone's inertia or lack of enthusiasm. They may even try to sabotage your plans in some way, although you may not realize this at first because they're being so subtle about it. Make sure you don't add to the problems by underestimating your own abilities or allowing yourself to be demoralized.
Lucky Number895
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Between now and late December you'll have to mind your Ps and Qs because there will be some glitches in your communications. For instance, you may misunderstand each other or you might not be able to make contact as often as you like. Be very careful not to imply things that you don't mean or to give the wrong impression because that will cause endless trouble.
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
Between now and late December you'll have to be extra careful when attending to paperwork because a few mistakes could creep in somewhere along the line. There could also be glitches with computers or other appliances that you rely on, such as discovering that your printer has run out of ink five minutes before you have to get a letter in the post. Forewarned is forearmed, so be prepared!
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Between now and late December there will be the occasional crossed wire with loved ones. Do your best to avoid this by being as straightforward as possible. If you intend to throw a party soon, make sure there is no confusion about the date or venue. You may have to double-check someone's Christmas wish list to avoid buying them the wrong item.
Lucky Number951
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Between now and late December it won't always be easy to make yourself understood. For some reason, there will be misunderstandings and confusion, particularly when talking to people you know inside out. Be very careful if you're busy with a property deal or home improvement plan, because you may not be given the full story about something. There's also a chance that you might forget to mention some important facts, so watch out.
Lucky Number133
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Be careful when handling financial matters today because there's an enormous amount of scope for mistakes. You may also have to cope with someone whose intentions fall short of being honorable or who's trying desperately to make someone else carry the can for their own nefarious activities. Behave in ways that are strictly above board, otherwise you could lay yourself wide open to charges of double-dealing or subversion.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
It's a strange day; you don't have as much confidence or stamina as usual, and you run out of steam halfway through a project and simply abandon it. What's more, you're showing a slight tendency to do yourself down or sabotage your efforts, so you end the day feeling frustrated and dissatisfied. You may also have to cope with a member of the family who's subtly undermining you in some way.
Lucky Number728
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
During the next few weeks you'll encounter some very irritating phases in which communications are upside down. It might be difficult to make yourself understood so that crossed wires are more than likely, your phone or computer could go on the blink or you may have to deal with lots of trivial but irritating problems. Just do the best you can, and be prepared!
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
There will be occasions during the next few weeks when it's very difficult to make yourself understood. People may get the wrong end of the stick or you might give a misleading impression, so be as straightforward as you can. Today, there could be problems with a friend who isn't being as honest or fair as you would like, especially where money is concerned. Be careful!
Lucky Number780
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Take extra care from now until late December, as it will be difficult to avoid mix-ups with friends. Someone might get the wrong end of the stick or social events could be fraught with confusion. Today, you also have to cope with a slight tendency to shoot yourself in the foot or to lose sight of what you're trying to achieve, particularly where your job is concerned.
Lucky Number711
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Be very careful when dealing with bureaucratic matters during the next few weeks because they could easily go awry. Important letters could get lost in the post, emails may go astray or people might go back on their word. Ideally, you should avoid signing on any dotted lines for the time being in case you're being hoodwinked in some way. Right now, it's better to be safe than sorry.
