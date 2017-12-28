Horoscopes for Thursday, December 28, 2017

Aries
You may be wise to avoid certain subject with your friends and associates today. As they say, don't go there and all should be well. If you get into a discussion about values or finances, things are likely to turn ugly. It is better to agree to disagree before anyone even says a word. If you find yourself forced to spend time with people you find disagreeable, try to suffer in silence unless real harm is being done.
Taurus
The Moon lights up your first house of personality, giving you extra energy. Mysterious Neptune and loving Venus add a dash of charm and whimsy, attracting people to your side. This is a wonderful day for socializing as a note of glamour makes everything more exciting. Those of you planning a date out for a New Year's Eve celebration will find the night to be a thrill.
Gemini
The sensitive Moon activates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down. This is a good time to review the events of the past four weeks, taking time to sort your feelings out about what you have experienced. A vague sense of doom may come over some of you, but that is just Old Man Saturn helping you with spiritual house cleaning. A discipline such as Yoga or Tai Chi will benefit you now.
Cancer
Good times can be had with your friends and associates as the Moon enters pleasure-loving Taurus today. You may need to guard against going overboard, so remember the effect one-too-many of anything has on your health. You'll be best served by spending time with your peers who are serious and responsible. They can help you in your effort to reach your goals.
Leo
Work obligations may keep you late this afternoon, which won't go down well with your partner. It may be best to bring work home, then at least your family can see you aren't neglecting them on purpose. You may need to re-evaluate your current position - is it really worth it? Many Lions are more prominent now than they've ever been, but at what price?
Virgo
The sensitive Moon clashes with deceptive Neptune, potentially causing trouble with co-workers and illness while travelling. The next two days may be rather tense in general, so make sure you're getting enough sleep. Exercise will help relieve tension, so move your body even if you have to jog in place. When the going gets tough, Virgo can shine above all the rest.
Libra
Your capacity for humor and enjoyment is increased. Resist that tendency to laziness or overindulgence, for you are at your most attractive and sociable best. It is an excellent period to dine socially with others, especially if you entertain them in your home. If you've ever wanted to take a chance on something, now is the time to try. Trust your instincts and intuition.
Scorpio
The changing Moon activates tension between your house of partnerships and your house of home and family. Tonight can be very exciting for those Scorpions who plan to socialize, but it's more likely you will be dealing with an unhappy mate. If you can find a way to please both your partner and be socially and politically correct, you'll be ahead of the game.
Sagittarius
You may have a greater tendency to purchase luxury items, spending more than usual on social or cultural events. Of course it's the season! Expenditures to enhance your appearance or the attractiveness of your environment are in the frame and the issue of wealth connected with social status may arise is some form.
Capricorn
Lusty Mars and indulgent Neptune may tempt you to spend more on pleasure than you ought. If you have a romantic evening in mind, keep the alcoholic beverages to a minimum. You'll want to exercise some self-control amidst the dessert trays and drink specials. If you get greedy, you'll end up regretting it. Enjoy pleasure in sensible moderation.
Aquarius
Emotional levels can be high and stimulating, but more likely to be unusually content and reflective. Use the maturity and experiences you have developed to decide present actions and plan for the future. Decisions made now will be successful. It is also a good time to gain and to apply patience and understanding to help solidify emotional commitments that you give as well as those you receive.
Pisces
Communication is good in the Fish Pond as the Moon dances into earthy Taurus. Romantic energies are also high, so be ready for excitement to pop up of the most delightful kind. Social situations can be ego-massaging experiences. A chance encounter may lead to a position of leadership, enhancement of your social status, or other personal success.
