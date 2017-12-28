Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, December 28, 2017

December 28, 2017 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may be wise to avoid certain subject with your friends and associates today. As they say, don't go there and all should be well. If you get into a discussion about values or finances, things are likely to turn ugly. It is better to agree to disagree before anyone even says a word. If you find yourself forced to spend time with people you find disagreeable, try to suffer in silence unless real harm is being done.

Lucky Number

449

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon lights up your first house of personality, giving you extra energy. Mysterious Neptune and loving Venus add a dash of charm and whimsy, attracting people to your side. This is a wonderful day for socializing as a note of glamour makes everything more exciting. Those of you planning a date out for a New Year's Eve celebration will find the night to be a thrill.

Lucky Number

568

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The sensitive Moon activates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to slow down. This is a good time to review the events of the past four weeks, taking time to sort your feelings out about what you have experienced. A vague sense of doom may come over some of you, but that is just Old Man Saturn helping you with spiritual house cleaning. A discipline such as Yoga or Tai Chi will benefit you now.

Lucky Number

282

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Good times can be had with your friends and associates as the Moon enters pleasure-loving Taurus today. You may need to guard against going overboard, so remember the effect one-too-many of anything has on your health. You'll be best served by spending time with your peers who are serious and responsible. They can help you in your effort to reach your goals.

Lucky Number

996

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Work obligations may keep you late this afternoon, which won't go down well with your partner. It may be best to bring work home, then at least your family can see you aren't neglecting them on purpose. You may need to re-evaluate your current position - is it really worth it? Many Lions are more prominent now than they've ever been, but at what price?

Lucky Number

382

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The sensitive Moon clashes with deceptive Neptune, potentially causing trouble with co-workers and illness while travelling. The next two days may be rather tense in general, so make sure you're getting enough sleep. Exercise will help relieve tension, so move your body even if you have to jog in place. When the going gets tough, Virgo can shine above all the rest.

Lucky Number

158

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

Your capacity for humor and enjoyment is increased. Resist that tendency to laziness or overindulgence, for you are at your most attractive and sociable best. It is an excellent period to dine socially with others, especially if you entertain them in your home. If you've ever wanted to take a chance on something, now is the time to try. Trust your instincts and intuition.

Lucky Number

960

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The changing Moon activates tension between your house of partnerships and your house of home and family. Tonight can be very exciting for those Scorpions who plan to socialize, but it's more likely you will be dealing with an unhappy mate. If you can find a way to please both your partner and be socially and politically correct, you'll be ahead of the game.

Lucky Number

424

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You may have a greater tendency to purchase luxury items, spending more than usual on social or cultural events. Of course it's the season! Expenditures to enhance your appearance or the attractiveness of your environment are in the frame and the issue of wealth connected with social status may arise is some form.

Lucky Number

875

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Lusty Mars and indulgent Neptune may tempt you to spend more on pleasure than you ought. If you have a romantic evening in mind, keep the alcoholic beverages to a minimum. You'll want to exercise some self-control amidst the dessert trays and drink specials. If you get greedy, you'll end up regretting it. Enjoy pleasure in sensible moderation.

Lucky Number

994

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Emotional levels can be high and stimulating, but more likely to be unusually content and reflective. Use the maturity and experiences you have developed to decide present actions and plan for the future. Decisions made now will be successful. It is also a good time to gain and to apply patience and understanding to help solidify emotional commitments that you give as well as those you receive.

Lucky Number

927

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Communication is good in the Fish Pond as the Moon dances into earthy Taurus. Romantic energies are also high, so be ready for excitement to pop up of the most delightful kind. Social situations can be ego-massaging experiences. A chance encounter may lead to a position of leadership, enhancement of your social status, or other personal success.

Lucky Number

169

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

