Horoscopes for Saturday, December 30, 2017

Aries
There's more than one voice in your head telling you what to do and decisions are hard to make with the Moon in scatty Gemini. More than ever, you understand those Zen riddles about inaction being your best course of action. Stay calm and trust your first instincts. Events have a way of sorting themselves out, no matter what you try to do. Just relax and make this easy on your system.
Lucky Number272
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
Today impatience and unease give way to good, solid belief in your own worth. If others don't yet understand, that's fine with you. There'll be plenty of time to communicate your ideas over the next few days so work on them now and make your plans. Just because no one knows what you're up to at the moment doesn't mean that they won't catch up with you eventually!
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
A sense of accomplishment is in the air as the Moon continues its way through Gemini. Keep in mind that it's never too late to fall in love, intellectually or emotionally. Pay close attention to the small details instead of focusing on the big picture. The timing of an event leads you to some unexpected hurdles. Nothing is perfect, but everything is positive. Work with what you already have rather than recruiting new people or trying new techniques.
Lucky Number176
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Even though you crave security, you're sick of staying within boundaries that have been set by others and Friday sees many Crabs breaking out of their shells. Don't be afraid to take chances: emotional gambles yield a far better return than you ever expected. It's time to think big and your goal for today is to create an environment in which everyone can thrive, and be treated fairly.
Lucky Number789
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Some Lions may feel a bit lost, but if you take the time to look around, you'll see that there are signposts everywhere. Look for a shadowy, but influential figure from your past to enter your life again and remind you of the person you used to be. As the Moon dances in Gemini, light will find its way into the darkest corners.
Lucky Number360
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Different people have different needs. It's important for you to keep in mind who you're dealing with at all times. Brisk, impersonal transactions are useless when there is a loved one involved. Some of you may be eager to move forward, but the Universe demands a heavy toll these days. Understanding your limitations makes it a lot easier. Use your skills to do whatever you can and leave the rest to fate.
Lucky Number799
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
As the Moon makes its way into the sign of Gemini, it's back to business. You know that you can put off your responsibilities for only so long. Instead of denying your limitations, try working around them. The more negativity you bring to the table, the more you are likely to take home with you. Fate still has its surprises in store, and if you're able to think positively, some of them will be good ones.
Lucky Number564
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Don't give up on things, even if they seem impossible. Some Scorpions have a green thumb, real or figurative and that lets you grow things under the strangest conditions. When the Moon is in Gemini, your heart is big, but your views are practical. If you're not too busy living your life, consider writing your memoirs: it might be nice to have a few notes to look back on in case you want to repeat this performance next time around.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
While everyone else is running around like idiots, you are calmly and logically tackling the problem in hand. With the Moon in scatty Gemini, you have to be the one to hold things together. Of all the possible offers, yours is clearly the best. This is a great time to renew a relationship that has been languishing while you were taking care of business. Remember, a meaningful gift isn't necessarily an expensive one.
Lucky Number647
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
It might have worked in the past, but a quick fix isn't going to do it this time. It's not a good time to take shortcuts and if you're shopping, avoid the cheapest options as they'll cause more headaches in the long run . The Gemini Moon urges you to choose quality over quantity. In order to save money, you might want to consider changing a routine instead of replacing the hardware. Most people will be listening whether you growl or purr, but you might as well be nice.
Lucky Number412
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Take what you can, wherever you can get it today. Focus on the moment - life is every fleeting second, not the future or the past. It's one of those wonderful days when you can get away with just about anything, but remember: there's always a karmic scorecard! Life is busy and unpredictable these days, and no one is going to hold you responsible for any major mix-ups. Aquarians are intrinsically honest, so even if you're naughty, you'll put things right in the end!
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
If you have a task to complete, don't expect any help. Make an effort to be independent until the human climate around you thaws a little more. With the restless Moon in Gemini, it's best to finish important work early, so that you can take it easy later in the day. Inspiration has an easier time getting in the door when you're relaxed and your mind can run free.
