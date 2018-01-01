Horoscopes for Monday, January 1, 2018

Aries
Happy New Year, Rambunctious! You may feel a little tired and withdrawn for the morning after the night before. While every Ram loves an occasion (as long as they can feature) the mood of the day will not really find you at your best. Look for a cue from friends and associates as to the good time you really need to have. Take a moment for a bit of a ponder and a breath of sea air. Thoughts are favoured over actions. Perhaps just keep to yourself and stay wrapped in your own.
Lucky Number391
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Salutations to the Bulls! You may have made some new contacts lately. Spend some time with them soaking up the sympathetic atmosphere and perhaps learning about a different way of looking at things. The back of your mind may be filled with creeping uncertainties. Doing something with partners or friends could help get to the root of things or perhaps just help the mood to pass.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Happy New Year to the Twins! There could have been some emotional ups and downs from the night before. Even if the celebrations didn't go according to plan, keep the dream alive for the coming year. The mood of this day will pass and you will still have every reason to be optimistic about the months to come. Try to avoid disputes or ill feelings with co-workers. Make light of any slights that come from that direction. Daydreams of an exotic lover may preoccupy you.
Lucky Number972
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
Happy New Year, Crustaceans! Things should flow smoothly today. Even if they don't though, it should be easy for you to maintain a good mood. Don't be at odds with your inner guidance on the big issues. Keep something developing in secret. While it's good to discuss plans and possibilities with partners and co-workers, keep a little something in reserve so you can maintain the mystique. After all, you are a water sign. Who can say what really goes on in the depths of you? Only you, of course!
Lucky Number290
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Never miss a local story.
Leo
New Year Blessings to the Lions! While it's all going on out there all around you, the activities of the day may feel a bit like watching your life on television. There is a part of your nature that is deeply absorbed in something within. You may not even be sure where your real consciousness is hiding. It's somewhere in there. Make sure you're not contemplating anything naughty, at least not in a way that would mean you're actually going to do it.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Salutations to the Virgins! It may be that today your sympathy is called for. Those you are close to may need a shoulder to cry on or someone who can just listen. Put your own complaints department on hold and give them what they need. That shouldn't stop you from getting out and about though. There's still places to go and much that needs to be done. And nobody gets on with a necessary task like you do.
Lucky Number761
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Greetings keepers of the Sacred Scales! You may have felt the urge to tie one on last night and you probably went ahead and did so. If you did, then give yourself a period of grace to recover in. Responsibility shouldn't kick in until mid-afternoon at the earliest. If you were more sober and discreet for the celebrations, then make sure you take the time for some genuine pleasure or lust before you have to get on with the less important matters of the day.
Lucky Number096
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Salutations, Scorpions! May the best of the New Year be yours! A bit of style, a bit of smooth, a bit of deep smouldering! You will have it all today when you're out and on the prowl. Just make sure you don't blow it by messing things up at home. Still, you needn't be there much if you don't want to. The world outside is calling. Get out there and get into it! Just don't be too late home and have the problem at the other end of the day. Bon chance!
Lucky Number935
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
A salute to the Archers for the New Year! Home and the enjoyments thereof could be the best choice. Don't be surprised though if some old and sticky matters don't rise to the surface. Don't charge across the top of any opposition as is your style generally. Give a sympathetic ear to the troubles of others (even if you do think they're exaggerating! Huh!) Partnership looks bright if you can sort out the minor squabbles. Be the diplomat for once. PS I'll wait here while you get the dictionary.
Lucky Number892
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
May the coming year bless all you Goats! Today's the day for speaking from the heart about what ails you. Take the time to listen to what's said in response to this but remember that the floor is yours. Don't feed too much sugar to the neighbors' children, but a little childlike romping with the wee ones could also do your heart and soul some good. Stay relaxed and don't try to move out of the comfort zone. If you get a cry for aid from the outside world, it could be a false alarm.
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
A prosperous New Year to the Water-Bearers! Don't let the impact of any celebrations tell on your daily tasks. If you have to go about them with a bit of a head and a grumpy mood then do so, but don't shirk! If you find yourself uncharacteristically worried about funds, then don't. The mood will pass. Remember that we in the naughties are born to service debt. It's our social duty. If the health shows signs of weakness though, take a pill. If that doesn't work, take a visit to the doc.
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Greetings to the finny ones and all the best for the new millennium! Swim through the day today. With the Moon in romantic Cancer, you'll have an air of mystery and a mystique that will baffle even the most perceptive Scorpion. The mood might take you inwards though, in which case, withdraw a little and contemplate your inner workings. If you can't give the answers that others want, a gesture will suffice. No, it's not the one you're thinking of. Be mysterious, not blunt.
Comments