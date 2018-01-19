Horoscopes for Friday, January 19, 2018

Aries
Get together with friends and associates. Talk and share ideas and you can come up with the goods today. There's electricity in the air. You could impress the boss, the powers that be or even amaze yourself. Make sure you don't let the process get out of hand though. Brilliance here could easily cause conflict if you're not a team player. Not everyone will agree with your point of view, and how you handle this is crucial to the plot.
Lucky Number675
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
A great day for socializing. Make the most of friendships and social contacts, by channeling your attention in this direction. you'll have a great time, particularly in a group situation. Have a romantic evening just with your loved one, though. Work pressure will still be around and you'll need to stay focused, but all work and no play makes Taureans dull Bulls indeed!
Lucky Number772
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
If you've woken recently in the night, sweating over the answers to your questions, then this could be the morning when you have the solution. The problem is, you may not like the answer! There is no easy way out: just plain, old, hard work. A path of growth and expansion lies before you. Learning is important for the balance of the year, so use today to set that pattern in motion. Look around for options. Disruption or surprises are on the cards today.
Lucky Number700
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
You could pull off a stroke of genius, or you could miss the point altogether. Seeing clearly just which way to go, is the problem. There are lots of paths to choose from, but the important thing is to pick the right one from the many and make the most of it. It's the key that will open up the others. Take advice and talk things over. Ongoing issues with partners and colleagues are in the air and need to be addressed now.
Lucky Number119
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
There's an atmosphere building for the days ahead but there's nothing really to be done about it now. The best tactic is to prepare yourself with a bout of sober self-control. Take easy and be cool in your best regal manner. There may be dealings with bosses or people in authority. Keep your composure regardless of the outcome. Overall, the times favor small transactions and little dealings going well. The time for the big stuff and the big guns is coming.
Lucky Number590
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
There could be a change of schedule or circumstances that will free you up to work on something more important or interesting than just the mundane round. Communications or connections with overseas or with overseas people may occur. You might find yourself drifting into weighty thoughts or ideas. You could have a moment of metaphysical realization. Make contact with teachers or experts who can help you on your way. The path of expansion is nearly ready to open.
Lucky Number677
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Matters of home and your emotions could underlie everything today. With the Moon in Capricorn and your solar fourth house, your need to pay attention to responsibilities whether they be to people or to necessary tasks. You may find that the task will call you and there'll be a cost to pay. Fix whatever needs to be fixed. There's an inventive current in the air so tune into that. You'll find that anything can be rectified if you don't get hooked into the drama of it.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
With the Moon in Capricorn and your solar third house, you'll need to be on the ball and ensure you're dealing effectively with all communications and matters of business. Be particularly attentive to matters of response time. Make sure you get back to people and return calls. Be on time for what needs to be done or for appointments that need to be kept. There could be some difficult moments or delays but, in the end, if you do what needs to be done, you will finish up feeling very satisfied.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
With the Moon in Capricorn in your solar second house, you'll need to be giving attention to money matters. Get the budget organized in the short term but get a focus on what's important for the long view as well. There's plenty of activity around you at the moment but it may all make better sense if you like at the financial side of things and make decisions on that basis. What will work? What will earn? Be clear and precise. Don't leave things to chance or exaggerate the possibilities.
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
There's a lot going on that needs to be attended to so just keep working through matters at hand. With the Moon in your own sign, you are at the hub of everything and everyone wants something from you. You could shine if you have a moment to spare but that may not be likely. Remember that after today's business is dealt with you'll need sometime to withdraw, spending it in seclusion or with loved ones. Sleep is important to restore the worn spirit.
Lucky Number737
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Keep a little back for yourself today. Don't give too much to people around you or your external situation. With the Moon in Capricorn in your solar twelfth house, it would be good to keep some distance and explore inner matters or hidden feelings. This doesn't mean that you have to step away altogether. Quite the contrary. Keep your focus and keep your round of involvement in tasks and activities. Just keep a little something in reserve and take some private time.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
With the Moon in Capricorn and your solar eleventh house, there are friends and associates out there who want to help and support you in what you do. Find the connections with those you can rely on and look for the tasks you can all contribute to. Being part of a team will be the best part of today. There are still lots of inner machinations taking place that could pull you back into yourself so use the company and friendship of others to keep you bright and focused on doing things together.
