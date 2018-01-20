Horoscopes for Saturday, January 20, 2018

Horoscopes

Aries

March 21-April 19

During the next four weeks you'll enjoy mixing with friends and other like-minded people whenever you get the chance. In fact, being with them will do wonders for you on many levels. If your social circle has shrunk recently for some reason, this is the perfect opportunity to enlarge it, perhaps by joining a society or club that has always appealed to you.

Lucky Number

440

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Between now and late February, your sense of identity and self-esteem will be strongly related to the amount of respect you're receiving. If you're doing well and people admire you, you'll feel great now. But if you're having a bad time at the moment or you're out of work, you'll worry about what people are saying about you behind your back. But isn't there more to you than simply what you do for a living or how successful you are?

Lucky Number

893

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The coming four weeks promise to be a time of great excitement for you, in which you'll be offered all sorts of possibilities and opportunities that you can't wait to explore. These might take the form of travel, further education or a spiritual quest, or something else that will make you see the world in a new way. Don't stifle this urge to broaden your mental and physical horizons.

Lucky Number

182

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Once again you're in a very gregarious mood, so it would be a shame to spend too much time on your own. Besides, this is a wonderful chance to get to know someone better because you're feeling so outgoing and friendly. Don't worry if you're going to a social event and you don't know many people because you'll soon get chatting to all and sundry. There's no danger of you being a wallflower!

Lucky Number

619

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

During the next four weeks you'll feel a strong bond with other people. In fact, your sense of identity will be strengthened by being with others, so you won't want to spend too much time by yourself. This is the perfect opportunity for teaming up with someone, whether or not it's a permanent arrangement, and for trying to fit in with everyone around you.

Lucky Number

582

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Things go very well for you today, and it could turn out to be one of the highlights of your week. It definitely helps that you're feeling so sociable and tolerant, and also that you're doing your best to put others at their ease. If you don't have anything nice to look forward to during the next couple of months, consider arranging a short break or a holiday. It's exactly what you're in the mood for right now.

Lucky Number

149

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Get set for a really enjoyable month ahead! Love, happiness, laughter and creativity are all waiting for you now, so this is no time to hold back or stint yourself. Don't be surprised if your popularity goes through the roof, or if your status switches from being single to being part of a couple. You'll also have a lot of fun with children and some of your favourite people over the next four weeks.

Lucky Number

711

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

During the next four weeks you'll be happiest when you're surrounded by familiar faces and places. This isn't a good time of year for being far from your own front door because it will make you feel unsettled. Right now, you gain your sense of identity from being with people that you know very well, so it's a great opportunity to arrange a big family gathering or spend more time with your closest relatives.

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You have a strong urge to communicate with other people during the next four weeks. If you're a typical Sagittarian then you're normally a good communicator anyway, but right now this part of your personality will be more important than normal. Your sense of identity will be enhanced by your ability to talk to others, and your conversations will help you to understand yourself in new ways.

Lucky Number

406

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you felt good yesterday you're feeling even better today, which is very good news. You're in the mood to enjoy yourself and will manage to do this whatever you have planned. What's more, your happy-go-lucky attitude will rub off on everyone else as well, making you a very popular person to have around. Listen out for some good news about a child or loved one.

Lucky Number

428

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You've been feeling withdrawn and reticent so far this month but you start to blossom from today, and during the next four weeks you'll be on really great form. This is the perfect opportunity to get out your list of New Year resolutions (what do you mean, you don't have a list?) and start running through it. What are you going to achieve first? Seize the initiative and make things happen! And if you don't have a list, write one immediately!

Lucky Number

997

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You enter a more reflective and peace-loving phase today, and you'll need to have plenty of space for the next month. It's not that you're suddenly feeling antisocial, simply that you'll have to combine your social life and other concerns with a lot of time spent on your own. Whether or not this will be easy will depend on your circumstances, but even if you're surrounded by family all day long you'll have to find some way of retreating every now and then.

Lucky Number

418

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

