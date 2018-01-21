Horoscopes for Sunday, January 21, 2018

Aries
Don't go to extremes. With the Moon in Pisces and all sorts of smoke still clearing from recent upsets or explosions, Rams should head for the seaside or even a swimming pool. Failing that, just run the bath and soak away your troubles. You need time alone today. Plans may need changing and new creative streams or options opened up. There could be a chance meeting later on that will brighten your spirits and soothe your troubled brow.
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The pressure is on to bring matters of work and partnership into balance. There will be friction from your other half, or from close associates. Matters of employment, or people in authority could be crucial in any debate. The key will be to broaden the numbers involved in any discussion so that various views can be expressed and soften the situation. There is a lot of background to this and things may not be working out in the bigger picture. A change of tactics is required.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
All guns are firing today, some of them in your direction but you may not be up to ducking as quickly as you normally do. Your inner thought processes may be drawing you back from an external focus, but the outside world will be demanding your attention. Look around you. You may have misunderstood or misread some signals or situations in the last few days. Take stock while everybody in your vicinity goes ballistic. Even though it's all chaotic, you may get a clearer picture of what's going on.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
There'll be a lot of froth and bubble erupting around you. Don't get caught up in it, otherwise, what begins as an extravaganza could end up as a limp biscuit. If there's any sign of a brouhaha, withdraw immediately and apply a cold compress. Choose the boulevard of pleasure rather than the avenue of conflict. You need to make lifestyle changes. Water pursuits will benefit you greatly at the moment, either indoors or outdoors.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Whatever's been building up inside you or those close to you is bound to hit the fan today. There could be strong emotional issues that are concerned with joint arrangements about finance. Money could be a problem between you and those close to you. Upsets hit the home. There could be clashes about lifestyle or life direction. See if you can sort things out by approaching problems from a different perspective. A bit of detachment would do no harm, if you can find a bit among all the fuss.
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Your world of business and communications could blow a fuse today. There could be problems with communications or communication devices. There might be a bit of short temper with your most intimate relationships too. You may find that you'll have to change plans or revise your approach in order to get things done. Adaptability is the key as well as maintaining your coolest demeanor. Don't travel anywhere in haste.
Lucky Number957
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
It will seem as if the world is going up in flames with excitable temperaments. Enjoy the drama of what's happening. There could be money matters at issue or projects that are not showing due reward or result. Others may be displeased or upset about your efforts. Such an influence could also produce a quantum leap forward. One way or another, the day won't lack excitement.
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
If you hear the crackling sound and can smell smoke then somebody's on a short fuse. The big bang won't be far off. Take stock. You could be simmering and ready to blow. Loved ones or family members could be going down that same road. Fireworks will probably be inevitable whether they come from a human or an electronic source (watch your PC carefully). Something's got to give today. Make sure you learn from what occurs. Trouble, upset or conflict need to spark a shift in consciousness.
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
There could be eruptions aplenty with Mars and Uranus making mischief in your solar twelfth and third houses. Unforeseen events, hidden matters or missed details might conspire to undo your best efforts. Tension will erupt into argument all too easily. Be careful of rushing here and there in the usual fiery way. This is not a day to practise 'devil may care' manouvres. Watch while driving for inattention could cause problems. Something may strike unexpectedly to delay you or disrupt your plans..
Lucky Number283
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
There are resounding impacts coming from all around you today. Colleagues and associates might be up in arms, at odds with each or just running about in a crazy fashion. Keep a cool head and try not to be swept along by the excitement. Even you could be feeling a little hot under the collar. A shift in attitudes or values is what is called for to deal with the situation. Step back and have a look then step in and take action. Work around the feelings of others. Don't challenge them.
Lucky Number238
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
One way or another you're going to erupt. You might feel overwhelmed by stresses and pressures and just give in to the volcano within you. You might have had enough of the boss and tell him or her to sod off! Co-workers or people in authority could give you the pip and pay a hefty price. You might be taken by realizations or shifts in consciousness. Who knows exactly? For who can predict what the Water-Bearer will do? Something unpredictable!
Lucky Number413
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
There'll be a lot of emotion around today and a lot of fiery energy and the two may not mix very well. Part of you will want to assert yourself very strongly and another part will be drawn to retreat into your watery depths. You may not easily find the balance, so just walk the crooked line. Others may be intense or even aggressive around you. Make sure that you don't allow them to take out their hostility on you. Be clear about what you will and won't accept. It's an exciting day. Be cautious.
