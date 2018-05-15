Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Aries
Today's New Moon could bring good fortune, and as inspirational sky god Uranus leaves your sign to enter Taurus, look for new opportunities in financial dealings. It's important to carefully evaluate your resources before making any decisions. With solar and lunar planetary energy concentrated on your second house of personal finances, you need to try to step back and view your circumstances as objectively as possible.
Taurus
Today's New Moon marks the beginning of big changes for you; with both solar and lunar energy concentrated in your sign, you can make quite an impact this month. Firstly, you must decide where you really want to go during the course of the next year. This is the beginning of your next Solar Return cycle, so you may want to consider consulting your favourite astrological counselor.Today Uranus, the disruptive force of genius, enters Taurus for the first time in 7 years. If you think you have the next big thing since Velcro, you are probably sitting on a gold mine.
Gemini
A spiritual journey may begin for you with the advent of today's New Moon. Many of you have been feeling vague pressure and anxiety as the Sun moves through your twelfth house of subconscious and hidden matters. The next two weeks may witness the rise of all you have been repressing. It won't hurt for you to seek counsel or to find solace in prayer and meditation. Disruptive Uranus enters earthy Taurus today for the first time in 7 years, so you may seek to break away from the burdens of the past.
Cancer
Today's New Moon may bring you social opportunities, especially if you are interested in leadership roles in your community. However, these so-called prominent positions are often not worth the effort you must put into them, so be careful what you wish for. Sure, you may be seen as a saint by many, but there will always be those who will look for ways to shoot you down. Maybe. Uranus steps into Taurus today, stimulating significant change in the role you play in the lives of friends and associates. New identities may suddenly begin, while old ones may abruptly come to an end.
Leo
Today's New Moon brings opportunities in your career and reputation: this may be the moment you've been waiting for. If you are given new responsibilities, think carefully before accepting. Whatever you choose, you will be tested several times this month. If you are ready to prove what you are made of and are certain your relationships won't suffer, then prepare to meet the challenge! Challenging Uranus enters sensual Taurus tonight, for the first time in 7 years, so be prepared for a bumpy ride in weeks to come.
Virgo
Today's New Moon may bring opportunities for you in travel, education, legal or publishing matters. Whatever begins around this time will culminate near the time of the Full Moon, so do not expect to have all the answers to your questions yet. All the information is not in yet, and you will be grateful for the extra time you will have to make important decisions. As Uranus enters Taurus after seven years in Aries, your ideas may suddenly become more independent or avant-garde. You may continue your education or take advanced training, or just as suddenly end it. You may suddenly begin or end travel abroad or dealing with those of another race or culture.
Libra
Today's New Moon brings opportunities for you in sex, money and power concerns. With a once in a lifetime configuration in your eighth house, many Librans are on the horns of a dilemma. Uranus has been seeing you through long term changes and growth in your fifth house of romance, creativity and children, while you long to enjoy satisfaction now. Uranus moving to Taurus today indicates change in the status of finances, especially joint income and property, payment of debts that you owe as well as the collection of debts owed to you, insurance, taxes, legacies, and assets that you manage for others. Reversals may be expected, but they reflect gain as well as loss. Patience is required.
Scorpio
Today's New Moon allows you to make a new beginning in your closest relationships; this could be an incredibly romantic time for many of you. What you begin today will culminate during the Full Moon two weeks from now, so make your wish and focus your best intentions on the future. Your relationships may never be the same, for better or for worse, after this month. Uranus entering Taurus, your house of significant others, signals the beginning of a remarkable new phase in your relationships.
Sagittarius
Today's New Moon activates the powerful energies building in your sixth house of health and service; Archers looking for new employment may find it very soon. Pets are also affected by this transit, so pay attention to yours if you have them. If you don't, you may find that a special animal will cross your path during the next few days. Be open to what the universe sends you. As Uranus bursts into Taurus, emotions and logic are temporarily out of order. Your greatest difficulty may occur in the work environment, which is likely to be extra stressful as time goes on. You must take time out for relaxation or you will end up with indigestion.
Capricorn
Enjoy a jolly mood as the New Moon brings opportunities for you in matters of the heart. Much that is positive can come from the celestial energy that is activating your fifth house of romance and creativity; however, harnessing this energy will take a great deal of discipline. With structured Saturn as your life's ruler, you should have no trouble pulling it off. Tonight sensual Taurus receives a visit from lively Uranus, so your love-life will be subject to remarkable swings in weeks and months to come!
Aquarius
You have a rare opportunity to make much needed changes in your home and family environment as today's New Moon favors new beginnings. Be prepared for both positive and negative outcomes from your efforts. Over all, this is a period of growth, which may be painful but for which you will eventually be grateful. As Uranus shifts into Taurus for seven years to come, you may unexpectedly change your residence, perhaps more than once. Family relationships are another target. The distance between you may be altered geographically or emotionally. You may feel the need to become more independent of family ties and responsibilities.
Pisces
Today's New Moon may find your already busy schedule increasing; you might feel more like a Gemini in perpetual motion than a serene, unhurried Fish. With the pace of life increasing at warp speed, most of you have a phone in each hand, a laptop connected to your home and work email, plus a beeper going off constantly. As disruptive Uranus spins into Taurus you will seek greater independence of thought and self-expression. New ideas and information flow through your mind. Some of your ideas or those you promote during this period may be so unorthodox, at least for you, as to be radical.
