Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Aries
With Mars in Aquarius, groups, team effort and friends will play a strong part. Work with new methods or with new or unusual individuals. You may get to work on a pet project or assist others with their projects and learn something new. There may be dealings with creative or spiritual people. However, not everyone will be reliable or trustworthy so choose friends and activities with care.
Lucky Number537
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Mars starts campaigning in Aquarius, so career concerns are in focus, as are dealings with authority. You can advance your situation, so pursue your obligations and responsibilities. Dealings with males or with those involved in unusual career or professional pursuits are in the frame. You may have to deal with someone who has a pushy attitude or wants to assert their authority. Take new options or a new approach, but don't act on impulse. Be creative.
Lucky Number882
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
As Mars enters Aquarius today, you can broaden your horizons in the weeks ahead. You can widen your circle of contacts. People with overseas links or academic standing may be involved. Act on plans related to study or travel. You may even find yourself travelling unexpectedly. Spend time in the wide open spaces or the fresh air. As for today, your personality is bubbling!
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Mars enters Aquarius, focusing on finance and credit or joint holdings. Press ahead or push the boundaries with spending or investment. Make sure you take advice and a detached point of view before you start throwing money at a problem. There may be strong erotic feelings. A stubborn male may not easily reveal his motives or feelings.
Lucky Number497
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Mars enters Aquarius today so you can expect some feistiness with your loved one if you're in a relationship. If not, there may be interest by others or even a touch of rivalry. Someone may push your buttons to see how you jump.
Lucky Number526
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
With Mars entering Aquarius, new activities or routines will feature in weeks ahead. You will learn new methods or apply yourself differently. There may be new tasks or duties to learn. Feisty or unusual folk may feature in daily life, males especially. Watch health or judgement.
Lucky Number693
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
Mars is now in Aquarius for a long stay. You will take action in a desire for romance and creative or recreational activity. New pursuits or people will feature. You may adopt new methods or take up new interests. Something or someone different from the norm will be in your life. You'll be bold, sensitive, creative or romantic but will your judgement be sound? Dig deep to ask yourself what it is you want before you leap ahead.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Mars is moving into Aquarius for a longer than usual phase, hotting up the action at home. Be ready to undertake domestic work or property improvements. If so, take care with safety, there may be a testy atmosphere. New interests in home life or the family group are developing. Creative, romantic or spiritual concerns may grow in the last week. If you're unhappy or dissatisfied, be careful of over-indulgence. Find inner strength to deal with any issues.
Lucky Number491
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Mars is in Aquarius, Archers. Travel and transport will feature as you get on the move. Don't be hasty or outspoken as a motorist or pedestrian, even though you'll be active with communication. There will be plenty said at speed. Siblings or neighbors will be in focus. Forthright or testy encounters are in the wind, especially with males. Actively pursue plans or schemes, but use teamwork to get things done. You may learn or pick up new methods or techniques with work or daily business. Be careful of poor judgement or indulgent people.
Lucky Number220
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
With Mars in Aquarius for a long stay, action and effort needs to go into your money situation. Open up new streams of income. Alter strategies with expenditure. Learn new skills or practices to bring in money or manage it. You may associate with new or unusual people about income or spending, males especially, but you may not always be in agreement. Attack tasks or endeavors with real vigor, but don't overwhelm others. Watch your judgement and be careful in water or with chemicals.
Lucky Number197
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
With Mars in your sign for a long stay, you'll be fired up. Action will be paramount as you apply new methods or draw on new associates for help. Be ready for new projects or endeavors. You'll be hot to trot in your love life. Take initiative. Be passionate. Don't let impatience or petulance get the better of you. A new project or venture will take your interest. It may have a creative flavor. Romantic feelings or a new erotic connection. Take care with judgment. Don't let intoxication override good sense.
Lucky Number383
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
Mars in Aquarius urges you to gear back. Take things slowly. You may meet obstacles or opposition, but be persistent. Work around them. Avoid confrontation. You may need to gather momentum on your own or to merge your efforts with those of others or into a larger system. Deal with inner frustration or anger and let off a bit of steam. Find methods of release. You may apply new methods or techniques with creative or spiritual projects. An unconventional individual may feature. Don't get stuck in frustration or self-indulgence, find healthy outlets for inner feeling. Don't make romantic errors of judgement.
