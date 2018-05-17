Horoscopes for Thursday, May 17, 2018

Aries
A chatty Moon is breezing through Gemini and your solar third house so now's the time to get up and moving. Take action and advance your ideas. Discuss your problems. Learn something new or try a new approach. You'll be out and about with plenty to say and do. Just make sure you don't waste energy or scatter your efforts by trying to do too many things.
Lucky Number792
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The Moon dances in quicksilver Gemini and your solar second house of money today. You can pick up an opportunity, solve a problem or find a new way of doing things if you get out and about and do as much listening as talking. Women may be helpful in discussions on practical matters. This is a busy period if you've been working on making the right connections. Stick to basic values though. There are pressures building and you'll need to make the right decisions.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The Moon shines brightly in your sign, so it's a good day to spoil yourself. Take time for a hot bath, a good meal or any favourite luxury you fancy. If you have a busy day ahead, make sure you take time out to look after yourself at some point. For some, this may be a day at home with family or loved ones. Others may like to retreat into domesticity to get away from the humdrum of life outside. You'll be emotional today and your moods may fluctuate. Spend some time by the water if you can.
Lucky Number292
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The secretive Moon moves through Gemini and your solar twelfth house so it will help if you try to slow the pace of things today. Step back from the hustle and bustle. Take time for your inner process. Give attention to spiritual matters or creative projects. Rest if you need it. You will benefit immensely if you can get a good rhythm of work and rest that allows you to reassess things as you're going. If you're too pushed, you might find yourself drifting away or losing concentration.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
It's time to find a new means to express your feelings and your inner needs. You Lions are often too proud to ask for help or disclose your real feelings. Find a creative medium that allows others to see inside you a little more. This will be a busy day, with lots of friends and acquaintances around. There may be plenty of idle talk and animated discussion but don't let all this blind you to what you really need. Don't gloss over a problem, especially where partners are concerned. Talk about it.
Lucky Number276
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The Moon flits through Gemini and your solar tenth house today, so the call will be for you to get on with what's required in terms of duty or obligation. There may be matters at work and people to be dealt with. There may be a variety of tasks that all have to be taken care of. There may be a need to see both sides of a question and help negotiate and deal or a truce. Clear communication will be required. Accord yourself the authority you have earned over time and do what's asked of you.
Lucky Number272
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
The changing Moon enters chatty Gemini and your ninth house of long distance travel and communication, helping you to open up more. However, by the end of the day you may get news from afar, from an educational institution, or concerning a legal issue that will change your plans for tomorrow. Try to be flexible.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The green-eyed monster may raise its ugly head as a possessive mood grows today. With the insecure Moon moving into your eighth house of sex, money, and power, you may be on the receiving end of someone's envy. Of course, it may be you who cannot stand to see someone else has all the goodies, but you are far too evolved for that now, right
Lucky Number849
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Romance is on tap, as the heavenly lights gather in your seventh house of marriage today. Whether you are in a long term relationship or just beginning to fall in love, this is the perfect night to look deeply into another's eyes. Harmony in all your most significant relationships is favored.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Make a healthy change of pace as the Moon moves through your sixth house of health and service today. If you ate too much junk or binged on alcoholic beverages recently, now is the time to cleanse your system. Be sure to drink at least eight tall glasses during the day and enjoy the fresh fruits and vegetables of the season. Turn in early tonight.
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
The emotional Moon and fortunate Jupiter blend well, helping you to understand your own motivations today. This is a great time for working on creative projects and/or working with children, as even the simplest tasks can seem like fun. Teaching someone else how to do something you are especially good at will double your pleasure. Share your creative talents with the special people in your life.
Lucky Number439
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
You may find that you are at a turning point in your career, or in regards to one of your closest relationships today. It will be important for you to step back and evaluate the situation with your heart. If you can let go and allow the Universe to guide you, your decisions should eventually lead to the best outcome possible. Let go of resentment and judgment in order to receive your blessings.
