Horoscopes for Saturday, May 19, 2018

Aries
You may feel uneasy as the Moon strains against obstructive Pluto and disruptive Uranus today. This may create little earthquakes in your life, especially pertaining to your friends, your creative ventures, and your finances. As Venus strolls into your house of family and new beginnings, conservative action is called for. By night-time, you're ready to surround yourself with your favourite people, places and things.
Lucky Number190
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Venus your life-ruler swings into emotional Cancer today, stimulating a good deal of creativity and neighborhood action in weeks ahead. Tonight the changing Moon slides into your fourth house of home and family, turning your thoughts to personal business. If you feel like you've been neglecting the people, plants and creatures you share a roof with, it's time to make amends. Life may seem like it's all about getting ahead in the world, but the really important things are at home, right under your nose.
Lucky Number741
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Venus slips into Cancer this morning, shifting your urge for social status up a notch or two during the weeks ahead. Once the Moon enters lively Leo later in the day, it will be easier to talk about what is on your mind. A close neighbor or sibling could prove to be the perfect confidant, so arrange for an opportunity to spend time with him or her today. It will help to put your thoughts down in writing. If you don't have a journal, now is the perfect time to start one.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Venus enters your sign today, boosting your charm and magnetism over the coming weeks. Fantasies and imagining swirl, but it may seem as though you can't please anyone, especially your most significant other or business partner. Even worse, you might have to deal with the consequences of the rotten actions of a competitor.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Expect fireworks as the heavenly bodies clash today; this is likely to be one of the most stressful days of the month for you. Venus slips behind the scenes into your twelfth house of secrets, so don't try to start anything new during this time of reflection. Later in the day the Moon crosses into your sign, brightening your outlook a lot. A secret affair is in the air, but watch your back!
Lucky Number496
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Venus awakens your hopes and wishes over the month ahead. This is a very positive vibration. If you can't get your racing mind to be quiet, take a long walk in the park or along the beach. Most of you will be ready for fun as the Moon completes her journey through your eleventh house of friends and associates today. Take a break from the serious business you have been attending to and relax with your favourite people. It's time to start enjoying the simple things in life. Start by spending time with your friends and family.
Lucky Number848
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Venus brings harmony and influence to your working personality, as your charm begins to work its magic. Chaos may be abroad as the Moon clashes with Pluto and Uranus, so try to keep your balance despite personal challenges. It may be that you are torn between the needs of your family, your mate, and your career concerns and ambitions. You may even feel overwhelmed by all the demands being made of you.
Lucky Number256
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Venus dives into delightful Cancer, so if you find you just can't please anyone, give up the fight and just please yourself. Mars gives you energy and urges you to romp in the park, but it's a good idea to avoid strangers and strange places now; extra caution may help you avoid a potentially dangerous situation. Listen with your ears and with your heart.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Pressure lifts in your life as the Moon dances with fortunate Jupiter and imaginative Neptune. Mars gives you energy and urges you to romp in the park, but it's a good idea to avoid strangers and strange places now; extra caution may help you avoid a potentially dangerous situation. Listen with your ears and with your heart.
Lucky Number271
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Venus enters Cancer today, switching the emotional focus to the significant others in your life. Many of you will find that your intuitive faculties are working overtime as the sensitive Moon dances with Jupiter and Neptune. If you have a hunch, pay attention to it as you are likely to be right on target. If you have been having problems lately, you may find the answers in your dreams.
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
After a heavy working day, the Moon moves into your house of significant others, blending with fortunate Jupiter and imaginative Neptune in a mysterious way. Those of you who are unattached are likely to make quite an impression on someone, as you may seem even more intriguing and unique than usual. You may find yourself attracted to those who make quite a splash themselves... just remember, love takes time.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Venus awakens delightful Cancer today, so your romantic aerials will be out and about. There could be a lovely angler hunting for a gorgeous Fish this month! Don't let unfounded fears and anxieties dictate your actions; instead, have faith and trust that which you know. Avoid participating in workplace or neighborhood gossip and walk away from anyone who wants to dish dirt about someone who isn't there to defend themselves.
