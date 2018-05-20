Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, May 20, 2018

May 20, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The romantic Moon helps to make this a charmed day for you; love and pleasure are strongly favoured now. Those of you who work with children will find it is easier to communicate with them, while writers and artists will be inspired by joy. Don't take a minute of this happy time for granted. Write down at least ten things you are thankful for and review the list when you are feeling down.

Lucky Number

797

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

A personal focus in your life is called for as the Moon moves through sentimental Leo and your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to touch base with your parents and others who were instrumental in your childhood. Those who forget the past are doomed, to repeat it, right? The Bull is well advised to remember his or her past in all its glory and gore.

Lucky Number

907

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Today may produce headaches for most Twins, but you can take comfort in the knowledge that just about everyone is under stress now. It seems like you just can't please anyone and everyone wants something from you. All you probably want is to be left alone. Try to slow down and take everything step-by-step to avoid making mistakes you will have to correct later.

Lucky Number

375

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There is likely to be a great deal of tension in the air as Venus gets bitchy and passionate Mars comes under pressure. Disagreements with your associates over money and values could be quite stressful. It may be hard for you to bite your tongue when you do not agree with the decisions of others, but right now the power is not in your hands. Take a deep breath and count to ten.

Lucky Number

579

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

The cosmic strife will affect your closest relationships today; don't be surprised if your mate, best friend or partner makes an attempt at mutiny. If you find yourself in a fight over power and control, you may need to take a good look at your intentions and motivations.

Lucky Number

841

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Spending time at home will help you refresh and renew your soul. Doing housework and making repairs to your appliances and belongings will actually make you feel good today. This is the sort of day when you can pull out all the shirts you need to mend and actually enjoy the chore. Turn on your favourite music and make caring for your belongings and environment a joyful occasion.

Lucky Number

190

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Prepare to either witness or participate in an emotional blow out as the Moon clashes with an already tense lineup of planets. Differences among friends and associates, especially relating to romance and creative projects, are likely to be voiced now. If you try to play the peace maker, you will be placing yourself in the line of fire. You may prefer to sit back and let things blow over.

Lucky Number

265

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may feel torn between public opinion and your partner; trying to blend the two might be difficult but not impossible. You may have to compromise or make a sacrifice, but it shouldn't be too painful. If you are caught in a tug of war, the best strategy is to casually let go of your side of the rope. You'll find that the element of surprise is all you need to get ahead today.

Lucky Number

398

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The adventurous Moon in your ninth house of travel, education and religion can lead to sweet dreams. Flights of fancy may take you farther than any plane, train, or automobile, so spend some time indulging your imagination. You may even find that you are using the process of creative visualization to make your dreams come true.

Lucky Number

324

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Many of you could be on the brink of financial or romantic disaster at this time, but I am counting on the Saturn-ruled to pull through at the last minute. With all the cosmic pressure, it is no wonder you want to run screaming like a madman. If you have a loving partner, now would be the time to seek comfort in his or her arms. Share your long term plans, as these are favoured, despite the ups and downs of the day.

Lucky Number

090

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

If you wake up in a foul mood, blame it on the tension between the planets today. It may be hard for you to suffer fools now, so steer clear of people and situations you know will get your blood pressure rising. Short of placing a Handle With Care sticker on your forehead, you can let people know that this is not a good day to try your patience. Your partner may be feeling the same way, so step lightly.

Lucky Number

557

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You may want to pay closer attention to your health over the next two days as stressful aspects may but a strain on your physical and mental well being. In fact, the more negative thoughts you have, the more likely you are to attract trouble as the suggestible Moon receives a biff from edgy Mars. Surround yourself with people and places that make you feel whole and secure.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

