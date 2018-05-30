Horoscopes for Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Aries
With the Moon in the freedom-loving sign of Sagittarius, you'll feel like flying through and getting things done. Even if matters don't go all that well, it probably won't make that much of a difference as your spirits will still be running high. Be careful of clashes with others in your exuberance, especially women. These could come later in the day. Your mind is alive with interesting ideas and inspirations. Put this copious energy to work. Get stuck into a favourite project or a new one.
Lucky Number314
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Everyone's seems to be firing on all cylinders today but this may not be much to write home about. All this business is swirling around you and you may be caught up without really being involved. It could be one of those days to smile and nod a lot and just hope that nobody checks to see whether you've understood what's been said. There's pressure and intensity and there could be some eruptive behavior as it gets late in the day. Money or financial matters may be pressing in. Hold the fort.
Lucky Number255
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Pick a bunch of your favourite friends and organize a bit of mayhem. The Moon's in wild and fiery Sagittarius, so make the most of this vivid intensity. Vigorous discussion and an adventure or two could be just the tonic that you need. You can be brilliant today and as witty as you want to be. One thing though, just be careful on the roads. This is a day for dangerous jokes and risky conversations but not for dangerous driving. Go for exotic cuisine for the evening meal but take a cab.
Lucky Number996
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
You might feel like busting out of the shell today and taking on the world. There's certainly urgency afoot and you might be snappier than usual (although every crab can be a little moody at times). You might find that what you want to do today is at odds with those around you and you won't feel moved to compromise. Throw your energy into some creative project or into some realm of deeper feeling otherwise you might end up arguing with your own shadow if there's no one else around.
Lucky Number774
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You'll have pleasure and enjoyment on your mind today but others will have other ideas. You'll just have to go with the flow to some degree although it'll be important to create some freedom of movement and action for yourself. Think positively and look forward to the future and future possibilities. You could make very useful plans today or at least look forward to some good times to come. In the meantime, if partners are grumbling or cranky just rise above it all, your majesty.
Lucky Number189
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
With the Moon turned loose to roam through fiery Sagittarius in the solar fourth house of the virgin, everything could be a little chaotic today in the home. This will be especially strong with Mercury, your ruler, coming into hard aspect with Mars the warrior. Your tongue can usually reduce the average person to tears when you've a mind to let it loose, even though your chosen demeanor is a little more sedate. You could turn it loose without even thinking. Watch out for steps and sharp edges.
Lucky Number148
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
There could be bickering today and you'll be bickering with the best. It's a day when nothing seems to go right but, unless you take the risk of serious accident by doing things foolishly or too fast, it's not all that wrong either. It just isn't quite right, is all. You can fight it out with anyone who'll listen, or instead, whistle your cares away with a breezy tune that tells the world you're not fussed. Solve problems with tangential thinking.
Lucky Number805
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Money is an ongoing issue at the moment, so the best thing to do is take action in order to solve the problem by firing up the resource base. Is there anything extra you can do? Is there a new direction you can try? You're more frustrated and restless than you think. Remember, no one really knows what goes on deep down inside you, not even you, half the time! Your daily routine is closing in on you and urging you to look for new horizons. Go for it.
Lucky Number351
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
People are going to get on your nerves today. Not all, but some of them and you'll simply have to deal with it. If you let it get to you then there could be quite an explosion as you're harbouring a little more inner frustration than you realize. Irritation not directly aimed at you, may be around you. Brush it casually aside. Be careful of travel and movement today. Don't go racing off or doing things in haste.
Lucky Number920
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
There may be disputes or difficulties between colleagues today and you'll be directly or indirectly involved. Everyone might seem to have a hair trigger so just try to wend your way through the pattern of things, in order to keep things going. Where everyone else is frisky or fractious, you might feel as though you just don't want to be there. It would be good to give yourself a little time to withdraw. You'll need a moment for your private thoughts or to deal with some personal matter.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
If you find yourself sounding off today and thinking (as water-bearers tend to) that you're not really angry (you never get angry, of course!) then think again. You probably are just a touch ballistic about something. Maybe it's pressure. Maybe it's the way others are treating you or what's constantly expected of you. And even if you're convinced these kinds of things don't get to you, you're wrong. Find a close friend who won't sell your secrets to the media and let off steam.
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
You might want to just get out today and free yourself of the constraints you've been under for some time. This may not be an easy thing to accomplish. There are matters that could arise, especially through the frustration of others or the difficulties they create, that will keep you pinned down or may even put you under fire. This will be a grumpy day, so you may just have to wear what happens. Try to negotiate the minefield but watch out that you don't tread right in the unexpected.
