Horoscopes for Friday, June 1, 2018

Aries
Your tenth house of career and reputation is activated today, making your public duties your most important focus. Everyone is counting on you, so don't shirk responsibility. Dress the part of authority figure and act like you know what you are doing, even if you are nervous. You can always ask your trusted confidantes for advice and assistance.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
The Moon activates generous Venus, stimulating your desire to be prosperous and generous, but warning against extravagance. You may receive assistance from others as you seek your fortune, especially from females in your life. People are more likely to be attracted to you, so take this opportunity to make a good impression.
Lucky Number340
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Your eighth house of mysteries is activated by the Moon in Capricorn today; you may find that your emotions touch you with greater depth. This is a good time to pay closer attention to the words and actions of others... you may find hidden meaning between the lines. Those of you in healthy, committed intimate relationships will find this is a good time for sexual healing.
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Sleep late with your mate if possible as the Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships urges you to cuddle. Single Crabs will find this is also a good day to touch base with your best friend or business partner. Making time for the vital relationships in your life will both fortify them and uplift you.
Lucky Number947
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
With challenging planetary energy stirring up your sixth house of health and service, you may be in delicate health today. Avoid people whom you know to be sick and take plenty of vitamin C to boost your immunity. Stressful situations are likely to cripple your immune system, so try to surround yourself with peaceful, restful influences.
Lucky Number610
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The changing Moon in vigorous Capricorn and your fifth house of love and pleasure, is giving you an appetite for fun. This is a wonderful time to take a chance on romance, but you may find you have a rival among your friends. Spending time with children and in creative endeavors is favored. Be sure to indulge in at least one personal pleasure this evening.
Lucky Number754
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You may be more sensitive to the remarks of others as the changing Moon passes through conservative Capricorn and your fourth house of home and family. Emotional tension may be building between you and your in laws or those at a distance; with so much cosmic tension in the air, you should seek to make your home a haven and sanctuary.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
You'll be ready to talk with the Moon in your third house of communication. There is so much to say, but the right words may be hard to find now. Others may be irrational and overly emotional, making communication difficult. Married Scorps may find in-laws are looking for a fight; don't give them one unless you want to spend the next few weeks debating the issues.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
A conservative Capricorn Moon lights your second house of personal finances, making this a good time to analyze your resources. Taking care of what you own and saving your pennies makes you one of the most financially secure signs of the zodiac, which combines well with your generous heart. Remember that you are blessed when you give to others.
Lucky Number579
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Your energy is restored thanks to the Moon gleaming in your first house of personality. You may find tension between you and your partner increasing, but you can deal with it. You have extra charm and magnetism now to smooth things over, so take advantage of the planets and everyone will benefit.
Lucky Number600
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
As the reflective Moon moves through your twelfth house of solitude, you will enjoy quiet moments. Your lunar low cycle is the perfect time to review the events of the past month, giving you an opportunity to plan for tomorrow. You can also use this time to recharge your spiritual batteries. Why not enjoy a bath infused with lavender and peppermint oils by candlelight this evening?
Lucky Number260
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
The kindly Moon enters your eleventh house of associates, allowing you a friendly respite from the hard work you have been facing. You can gain the support of the team, so let others help carry your load. It's time to relax and unwind with your most trusted pals, so plan for an evening among friends.
Comments