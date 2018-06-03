Horoscopes for Sunday, June 3, 2018

Aries
Friends and associates may bring excitement into your life as the Moon moves into your eleventh house today. Working together as a team will be more productive than working alone, so be willing to cooperate with the group. You can expect the unexpected during the next two days, so be prepared for anything.
Lucky Number327
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Creative expression is strong for you while the Moon harmonizes well with dynamic Mars and imaginative Neptune. This is a good time to express yourself, so don't be afraid to air your views. Teachers among you will find you are in tune with your students today. Encourage the exchange of different ideas.
Lucky Number383
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
After a busy and intense day, the Moon moves into lighthearted Aquarius and your ninth house of travel and adventure. It is time to break out of a rut, so do something different this evening. Instead of going to the same restaurants and ordering the same things, take a detour and try out something you have been curious about. Variety truly is the spice of life for the Twins!
Lucky Number760
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
It should be easier to stay on an even keel as the Moon continues through your seventh house today. You may find that your friends and associates are the best place to go for encouragement and support. During the second half of the day, the changing Moon slips into your eighth house of sex, money, and power. Someone may try to deceive you tonight.
Lucky Number688
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Try to hold a steady course as the Moon continues through your sixth house of health and service today. Be sure to take care of your responsibilities to yourself as well as your responsibilities to others. Later in the day, the Moon enters humanitarian Aquarius and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, emphasizing your need to be with others.
Lucky Number215
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Enjoy a relaxing, pleasant morning as the Moon completes her journey through your fifth house of love and creativity. By evening, the changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to take care of yourself and your responsibilities. If you go out tonight, practice moderation in what you eat and drink.
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Even if you are caught off guard by circumstances, you should be able to put on a good show today. The changing Moon leaves your fourth house of home and family and enters your fifth house of pleasure, putting you in a sociable mood as the day wears on. You may even find a bit of romance this evening.
Lucky Number228
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
After a busy morning running around town, try to spend some time at home. With the changing Moon entering your fourth house of home and family, you will need to center yourself in your personal environment. You can either imagine you live in a perfect world or you can create a wonderful, real world for yourself.
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
You may be tempted to splurge tonight, but moderation in all things is called for. It'll be too easy to end up with indigestion or a hangover, so watch what you're taking into your system. Some of you may be feeling very psychic this evening as the Moon draws near Neptune. Pay attention to any dreams you have tonight and write them down.
Lucky Number730
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
You can make progress on important projects, so make your move while the planets favor you. With the magnetic Moon in your corner you can influence people and win them over. Later in the day, the Moon enters your second house of personal finances, encouraging you to tend to your accounts.
Lucky Number453
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The changing Moon will enter your first house of personality today, helping you to move forward. You may feel your energy returning as the day wears on, giving you the boost you need to accomplish your goals. Why not have lunch with someone who makes you feel good? It will help you achieve a positive mind set.
Lucky Number837
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
The Moon continues through your eleventh house of friends and associates, making teamwork vital to your success today. Try to get as much work done as possible, because late in the day you will begin your low lunar cycle. Avoid caffeinated beverages and turn in early tonight. After today, you may feel like working alone or from home.
