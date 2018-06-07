Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, June 7, 2018

June 07, 2018 11:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may have a hard time getting out of bed this morning, but by evening you should feel reborn. Once the changing Moon enters your first house of personality, your emotional energy should be back in full force. You are likely to be the center of attention if you go out this evening, but you may also be embroiled in a family disagreement that can ruin everything.

Lucky Number

182

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may run out of gas before the end of the day as the Moon enters your twelfth house of solitude. If you have plans for tonight, you may prefer to cancel so that you can enjoy peace and quiet instead. This is the beginning of your lunar low cycle, so plan to recharge your spiritual batteries. Surround yourself with relaxing, restful influences.

Lucky Number

720

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You will be ready for playtime by the time the changing Moon moves into youthful Aries and your eleventh house of friends and associates. Tonight is fine for hanging out with your pals, doing your favorite things. Don't stay in and work all day... remember, pleasure is an important nutrient!

Lucky Number

518

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Go over everything with a fine-toothed comb, as influences could get you in trouble today. Once you are certain you have done everything you can to meet your responsibilities, you can turn in your work and relax. With today's aspects, even your perfect work can be bungled by the next person in the chain, so make sure you are not to blame.

Lucky Number

230

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may be in the mood for journeys of all kinds as the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel and education. With an emphasis on learning more about spirituality, why don't you surf the Net for topics of interest? Consider learning about dream work and interpretation, which will help you tap into the secrets of your own mind.

Lucky Number

464

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may have to be more patient and understanding as your most significant other might be more needy today. The Moon's presence in your seventh house of others urges you to keep the balance between you and your mate or partner. Competitors may give you a headache as you are pressured to perform.

Lucky Number

552

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Grant yourself immunity as the rest of the world bickers today; don't allow the petty differences of others put you in the middle of a social war. You can get a lot accomplished if you put your mind to it, so avoid people who distract you, drain your energy and waste your time. In just a few weeks, all your hard work will pay off. Chin up!

Lucky Number

321

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your nerves may be on edge as the Moon clashes with powerful planetary energies; you may be doing too much for too many people now. You'll simply have to learn to say no if you haven't done so already... even the indefatigable Scorpion has limitations. Financial and business matters are likely to give you a big headache today.

Lucky Number

208

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A cosmic tug of war is going on in your life; take a deep breath and don't allow yourself to come undone. Misunderstandings and frustrations could try the patience of a saint, let alone the fiery Archer; use your good humor to get over the rough spots. If you are having problems at work, step back from the situation for a while. Things may seem very different by tomorrow.

Lucky Number

681

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A struggle is underway between your ideas, your co-workers' ideas and hidden forces that are working against you. There is no way out of this except to go through it, so hold on and maintain your integrity. Be careful who you confide in as someone may not be as trustworthy as they seem. If you remain honorable, you will prevail.

Lucky Number

105

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Planetary energies clash today, leaving many of you frazzled. You may feel torn apart by conflicting desires or overwhelmed by debts and obligations... take a deep breath and trust that you are not alone. This may be one of the most difficult months of the year, but take heart... it is half way over! Good times are just around the corner, so keep a steady course.

Lucky Number

117

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Seek comfort while the Moon clashes with Mars. You may feel pulled apart by the demands of both family and career. Try to make time for yourself or you will not be much good to anyone else. An evening working crossword puzzles or other entertaining mind-exercise will be refreshing.

Lucky Number

863

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

