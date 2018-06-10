Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, June 10, 2018

AccuWeather

June 10, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Confusion between how you want things done and what your associates have in mind may cause problems today. Try to be as clear as possible when conveying your expectations and intentions. Chances are good you are more comfortable with the tried and true while the sensitive Moon passes through conservative Taurus and your second house of personal finances.

Lucky Number

376

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You can hold your head up as the Moon lights up your first house of personality, helping to restore your emotional strength and courage. You won't have to say much to express yourself, but do be aware of your tendency to wear your heart on your sleeve. Spend time with your neighbors and siblings if you can, as they will help uplift and cheer you.

Lucky Number

575

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

It is time to retreat as the changing Moon enters your twelfth house of solitude. So begins your lunar low cycle, the time each month when you need to recharge your emotional batteries. Reflect upon the events of the past month and seek inner healing. Nurture yourself with fresh flowers, peaceful places, and light foods.

Lucky Number

707

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You can count on your reliable friends and associates to come through, as teamwork is the focus today. With the changing Moon entering your eleventh house of group efforts, you'll want to lend your talents to a good cause. You'll feel like there isn't anything you can't accomplish. Lunch with your pals is sure to be fun, so call them up early.

Lucky Number

634

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Sun and Venus are dancing, making today a very productive and successful day. It will be easy to focus on the work at hand and to present your ideas to authority figures. This is also a good day to spend time with your parents, if possible mutual sympathy and compassion is strong between you at this time.

Lucky Number

659

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Virgo

August 23-September 22

A fresh perspective can be yours as the Sun joins lovely Venus with the Moon in your ninth house of travel and adventure. In fact, this is a wonderful day to get out of the house and enjoy something different for a change. Romance can be stimulated by this transit, especially if you have a change of scenery. Get outside and enjoy the beauty of nature!

Lucky Number

296

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Passion in your closest relationships is increased as the changing Moon slips into your eighth house of sex, money and power. If you can avoid fighting over finances and engaging in useless power struggles, you will find that intimacy is what you really desire. You may find your intuitive powers increasing.

Lucky Number

438

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The transiting Moon activates your seventh house of partnerships, placing emphasis on your closest emotional bonds. Business partnerships and competitive rivalries come into focus. You may find that a combination of joy and sorrow, successes and failures, and beginnings and endings are karmically connected during this time.

Lucky Number

159

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The passing Moon activates your sixth house of health and service today. You can enjoy exceptionally good health if you are able to be both positive and sane about your situation. Even if you have a chronic illness, you can make the most of what health you do have. You may even be surprised to find your health improving simply by worrying less.

Lucky Number

377

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Sun meets delightful Venus with the romantic Moon in your fifth house of love and creativity today. Inspiration can be found in the youthful wonder of children, so open your eyes to the miracles around you. Once you find the child within, you will find your creativity increases and ability to express yourself is improved. Embrace every aspect of life and the blessings it brings.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It's time to hang around the home as the Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to be more thoughtful of those you live with. In turn, you may find that your room mates are similarly sensitive to your needs. It will be easier to be more caring towards each other while loving Venus continues to bless your family relationships.

Lucky Number

876

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You might be feeling more talkative than usual as the Moon enters your third house of communication. A long conversation with a sibling or neighbor may clear the air and give you important information. Reading can be beneficial now, especially such practical publications like how-to books. Following the directions will ensure your success.

Lucky Number

945

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

  Comments  