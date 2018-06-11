Horoscopes for Monday, June 11, 2018

Aries
Pressure may be building as you disagree with associates about the way things should be done; only you can make the decision to hold your ground or cave into the pressure. Weigh just how important this issue is before making a decision. You can always give in on little things, but never compromise your principles.
Lucky Number276
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
With tension building between your first house of personality and your tenth house of career and reputation, it may be hard to avoid a confrontation today. A clash between you and an authority figure is inevitable as you come into greater power. Remember that your patience is likely to win out in the end.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Your anxiety levels may rise as planetary energies clash in your twelfth house of fears and your ninth house of new experiences and strangers. You may not enjoy having to deal with the world today, but like most of us, you will probably have to. Take a deep breath and try not to let your nervousness get to you. You'll feel better tomorrow.
Lucky Number726
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Some tension is inevitable as powerful planetary energies clash today; you may feel this as a disagreement with friends or associates about money, sex, and power issues. Try not to let the edgy mood of the day get to you. Agree to disagree and ignore anyone who insists on making a big fuss over nothing.
Lucky Number730
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
With the conscientious Moon lighting up your tenth house of career and reputation, it is time to deal with public matters. Even if you don't feel like shaking hands and making appearances, you must make the effort anyway. Your mate or partner is counting on your to carry your share of the load, even if that means writing forty thank-you notes.
Lucky Number475
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Clashing planetary energies lead to fireworks in your life, possibly concerning romance, children or business matters. The pressure has been building and something has to give... don't be surprised if it is your temper! Go ahead and let it all out. Your friends and family may be surprised, but you have to speak up about your feelings sometimes.
Lucky Number462
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
A serious clash with a friend or associate over values is likely today. This is not the time to lend money or to trust your best friend with your spouse, I'm afraid. You'll need to look after your own interests rather than excuse the bad behavior of others. It could also be that sexual heat is beginning to build in a place where it shouldn't. Handle with care.
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Emotional tension may be building in your closest relationships, but try not to take it out on your family or partner. It may be that your expectations are too great or are not being met, but you cannot force situations to satisfy you. Decide what you can live with and what you can't live with first, then make changes in your behavior that will help produce a positive solution.
Lucky Number259
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Increased tension may exist between you and co-workers as planetary energies clash today. You may find yourself saying the wrong thing at the wrong time to the wrong person... you may want to wait ten seconds before saying anything when engaged in discussion this afternoon. On the positive side, you may have some brilliant ideas come to you from out of the blue.
Lucky Number890
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Today can be delightfully lighthearted if you allow yourself time to play. This is a great day to rent a movie or go to the theater because it will be easy to suspend belief; fantasy and escapism are natural activities. Spending time with children will make you feel young again, so make time for the tikes.
Lucky Number990
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Tension may be building at home, but this should be something that you have been dealing with for some time. You know what you have to do, so do it! Keeping your best interests and the best interests of your family in mind, try to find a balance and satisfactory compromise. You may need to make a sacrifice, but it will be worth it.
Lucky Number609
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Nightmares and subconscious fears may be adding to the tension in your life. Try to maintain your sense of peace through prayer and meditation. Don't let things you hear upset you; take everything with a grain of salt. You may put your foot in your mouth if you are not careful, so wait and think before speaking.
