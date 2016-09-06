Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show, Georgia Fiberfest coming to trade center

Sharon Bogenschutz said she is definitely going to find time to visit the Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show this weekend at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
That makes sense since she and her husband own the Treasure Hunt Antique Mall in Perry, Ga.
“It’s going to be great,” she said.
But her main interest will be in another part of the building.
She is co-director of the Georgia FiberFest, which is now in its fifth year and third in Columbus.
“It is going to be bigger than ever,” she said of the free event that attracted more than 4,000 people from Georgia and neighboring states last year.
Bogenschutz is founder of the event along with Sharon Cross, a vineyard owner in Bremen, Ga. Both raise alpacas.
Its mission is to introduce fiber lovers to the wonders of natural fibers. People can choose from 35 different classes in areas such as knitting, crocheting, felting, dying, carding, spinning, beading and weaving.
While there is a cost to attend classes, for which people must register either at the event or online, the vendor market area is free with items such as coffee, tea, purses, jewelry, handcrafted soap and garments.
Bogenschutz said there will be a lot of free demonstrations in the vendor area.
“There has been a resurgence of interest in spinning, weaving and knitting,” she said. “People will get a lot of useful information.”
The FiberFest is Thursday-Saturday, with classes beginning on Friday.
The Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show runs Friday-Sunday. While children 12 and under get in free, there is a $5 admission price for adults.
There will be more than 100 vendors selling vintage, re-purposed, handcrafted, salvaged and handmade items.
Visitors are bound to find plenty of items to decorate a home or office.
“I think it is something special having these two shows together,” Bogenschutz said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show featuring more than 100 vendors selling antiques.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
Admission: Adult tickets are $5. Children 12 and under get in free.
If you go
What: Georgia FiberFest 2016 featuring classes in knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving and more in addition to vendors selling soap, jewelry, purses, tea, etc.
When: Thursday-Saturday. Shopping hours are Thursday 2-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. For information on classes and registration, visit www.gafiberfest.com.
Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
Admission: Cost for classes vary. There is no admission charge for the vendor area.
