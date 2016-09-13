ToDo this weekend: Big ToDo Concert, Latino Festival, Sickle Cell walk

Today
Let’s Talk
Mayor Teresa Tomlinson holds quarterly meetings with the public to hear their concerns and answer their questions. 6 p.m. Frank Chester Recreation Center, 1441 Benning Drive. Open to public. 706-225-3167. columbusga.org/mayor
Third Thursday
Hear tailgating songs from Neal Lucas and Southern Comfort and learn about the sports and legends featured in the “Field of Play” exhibition. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Friday
Big ToDo Concert Series
The fall season kicks off with Sons of Sailors. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. 1000 Block of Broadway. Free. uptowncolumbusga.com
Hot Country Concert
Featuring Mo Pitney, a rising star on the fast track to a career as a singer songwriter, will perform at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Guests may bring chairs or blankets. No pets or coolers. Concessions will be available, as well as adult beverages. 508 Dillingham St. $10 person; children 12 and under free. www.phenixcityal.us
Harvest Moon Paddle
Paddle Lake Delanor under a full moon with a staff guide. Geared toward adults or families with children ages 10 and up. FDR State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga. $10 includes life jackets, paddles and boat. $5 parking. Must pre-register and pre-pay. Limited space. 706-663-4858
PIE Kick-off Conference
Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce Partners-in-Education Kick-off Conference, “Full Steam Ahead.” 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. For ticket info go to www.columbusgachamber.com.
Santa’s Castle 5K Glo Elf Run
Run or walk with your glow items. Costume contest and D.J. 8 p.m. (registration at 7 p.m.) Big Dog Running Company on Broadway. $20-$35. Proceeds benefit Santa’s Castle. Register at www.santacastlebenning.org.
‘Drawn to Landscape’ with Sally Bradley
Presented by CSU’s Department of Art. 9 a.m.-noon. The Island at Riverwalk Park. Free. Register early by contacting israel_hannah@columbusstate.edu.
Saturday
Beethoven’s Fifth
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of compositions by Beethoven featuring pianist Gilles Vonsattel. The concert will end with Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Bill Heard Theater, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. csoga.org
Alabama Blues, Brews and Food
Celebrate Alabama music, food and spirits, featuring The Tim O’Brien Project blues band along with a host of Alabama artists. 2-9 p.m. Local food vendors as well as carnival food. Enjoy Alabama craft beers and wines. Activities for children. Free. Phenix City Amphitheater. 334-291-4719
Sickle Cell Walk-a-thon
Food, drinks, games, contests and more. Free sickle cell testing. 9:30 a.m. Fourth Street Baptist Church, 222 5th St. Sponsorships available. 706-566-6329
Green and Gold Luncheon
In celebration of The William Henry Spencer House. Guest speaker Ethalyn Kirby. Prizes. 11:30 a.m. Green Island Hills Country Club, 6501 Standing Boy Road. $35 per person. 706-687-9834
Tri-City Latino Festival
This festival will allow opportunities for local and surrounding businesses to express their appreciation to the community and expose their business to potential customers. There will be a Kidz Zone, food vendors, gift vendors, live music and more. Noon-8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. Free admission and parking. www.trifestival.com
The Loft Legends Celebrate Miles Davis
Celebrating Miles Davis featuring music from each significant phase of Miles’ career, from Bebop to Tutu. 8-9:30 p.m. The Loft, Uptown Columbus. $10. https://theloft.com
Survival Skills I
Meet survival instructor Jimmy Culpepper in the woods for a hands-on class. Learn about basic outdoor adventure prep, natural hazards, fire building, water purification and loss prevention. Geared towards adults or families with children ages 12 and up. Bring water. FDR State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga. $15/person $5/parking. Must pre-register. 706-663-4858
Live Healthy in Uptown Day
Hosted by Live Healthy Columbus and partnered with Uptown and Market Days, local businesses and organizations will promote health and wellness in the community. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Broadway. Free. www.uptowncolumbusga.com.
Couples Date Night Out
A night of shopping, couples challenges, refreshments, door prizes and more. 7 p.m. The Gallery At Fountain Place, 4261 Macon Rd. www.thingstodoincolumbus.com/details
Sunday
Guitarist Andrew Zohn
Concert to recognize the establishment of The Joe and George Jeter Distinguished Chair in Guitar. Andrew Zohn performs an afternoon of solo guitar music. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
