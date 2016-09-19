ToDo: Upcoming events

Sept. 22
CSU Wind Ensemble
The ensemble’s season opens with special guest soloist George Currna, the bass trombonist of the New York Philharmonic. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Writing Fellow Reception
Melissa Pritchard, the 2016 Marguerite and Lamar Smith Writing Fellow. 5-7 p.m. Smith-McCullers House Museum, 1519 Stark Ave. Free. RSVP requested. davis_cailee@columbusstate.edu
Sept. 22-24
Sister Act
This musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22-24. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $15-$50. www.springeroperahouse.org
Sept. 23-24
2016 Writers Conference
The Chattahoochee Valley Writers Conference hosts its 10th annual event. The conference beings with a free poetry event at 7 p.m. Friday at the Columbus Public Libary. Conference and workshops on Saturday begin at 9 a.m. St. Mark UMC Activity Center, 6795 Whitesville Rd. $25-$65. www.chattwriters.org
Sept. 24
2nd Annual “Tour De Comprades”
NEEDTOBREATHE is a Grammy-nominated, American Rock ‘n’ Roll Band from South Carolina previously featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more. 7 p.m. Sweetland Amphitheater, 110 Smith St., LaGrange, Ga. Prices for individuals $29.50-$59.50; tables of six $500-$725. Every dollar per ticket sold goes to OneWorld Health. Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park, 110 Smith St., LaGrange, Ga. www.sweetland.events
5K “Fund” Run
Hosted by the Roosevelt Warm Springs Development Fund. Registration 8 a.m.; race start 9 a.m. Walkers and runners welcome. There will be refreshments, awards and prizes. FD Roosevelt Warm Springs Georgia Hall. $20/early registration includes t-shirt; $25/late registration with t-shirt; $10/early registration no t-shirt and $15/late registration no t-shirt. Proceeds benefit Roosevelt Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Programs. 706-655-5666
Ft. Benning’s Flea Market
Fall Flea Market, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Stilwell Field on Ft. Benning’s Main Post at the intersection of Vibbert and Hall streets. Open to the public. Enter post from the 185 gate for easy access. 706-545-7978
SoulFest
Featuring Shirely Murdock, TK Soul Terence Kimble, Shirley Brown, Pokeybear and Betty Wright. 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. $37.50-$62.50. Parking $5. 1-800-745-3000
Sept. 24-25
Atlanta Warbird Weekend
A squadron of WWII P-40 Warhawk fighter aircraft will descend on Dekalb-Peachtree Airport, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The event is led by the Commemorative Air Force Dixie Wing, the Georgia Chapter of the world’s largest WWII flying collection. The program will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Flying Tigers. Dekalb-Peachtree Airport, 2000 Airport Rd., Atlanta. Prices vary. www.atlantawarbirdweekend.com
Sept. 25
Critter Tales Storytelling Cruise
Sponsored by the Troup-Harris Regional Library, Storyteller Carol Cain will cruise around with participants aboard the West Point Lake Floating Classroom. 2-4 p.m. Recommended for school-age children and adults. Highland Marina Resort, 1000 Seminole Rd., LaGrange, Ga. $20/adult; $10/child. Registration required. https://chattahoochee.wufoo.com/forms/q162my9v03bkcuo/
