Uptown Beer & Wine Festival features more than 100 craft beers

The Uptown Beer & Wine Festival returns Saturday and director Stephanie Woodham is expecting the biggest turnout ever.
It is the seventh annual event and according to Woodham, attendance has grown each year.
“It is so popular,” she said. “We had to turn people away at the gate last year.”
While all 1,500 tickets available were sold in 2015, more space has been added with the addition of a new venue, The Livery. It can accommodate 2,000 people.
But Woodham said people shouldn’t wait to get their tickets. About 1,000 advance tickets have already been sold.
The festival is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Rankin Courtyard located between Broadway and First Avenue. The entrance is at The Tap on 1024 Broadway.
Craft beer lovers will get their own personal mug to sample more than 100 craft beers from around the country.
Woodham said there are so many flavors everyone will find some to love.
And the same goes for wine.
There will be more than 25 selections, whites, reds and blend varieties, available.
But it is not all about drinking.
Downtown restaurants will provide food. And Southeastern Conference football will be on big-screen televisions.
Music will also be provided by The Chemistry Project Band and Peggy Jenkins & The Bizness.
There will be jazz, soul, funk and top 40 hits.
Admission is $40 but there is a Save Water Drink Beer package for $60, which includes a 9 a.m. rafting trip with Whitewater Express and early entry into the festival at noon with lunch provided.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: The 7th annual Uptown Beer & Wine Festival
Where: In The Tap and Rankin Courtyard. The entrance is at 1024 Broadway.
When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Tickets are $40.
Purchase: Tickets may be purchased at the Springer Opera House, 103 10th St., or online at SpringerOperaHouse.org. The Springer box office is open Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
