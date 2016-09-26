Thursday
CSU Wind Orchestra
Introduces newest graduate student conductor, John Kelly. Performing with faculty artists. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Blue Morpho Butterfly Month
Every year in September, the Day Butterfly Center plays host to hundreds of tropical butterflies. This year is on trend to boast the highest population of Blue Morphos in the world. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday. Included with regular admission. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. 1.877.686.7114 or www.callawaygardens.com
Family Night at the Library
Harris County Library will host a family-oriented evening with board games, trivia and movies. 6 p.m. Harris County Public Library, 138 N. College St., Hamilton, Ga. Free. 706-628-4685
Friday
Ida Cason Callaway Foundation Golf Tournament
Competition round on your choice of Mountain View or Lake View courses, plus Saturday bonus round. Pre-round skills challenge, lunch, closest-to-the-pin contests and raffle. Awards ceremony and reception. Complimentary beverage cart during rounds. Proceeds benefit the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation dedicated to land stewardship and environmental education. 9:30 a.m. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga. $1,200/four-person team; $300/individual. Fills up fast. smckeen@callawaygardens.com or 706-663-5185.
Saturday
National Wresting Alliance
SuperBrawl Legacy. Legends and greats of yesteryear and future stars. Seminars 2 p.m. Meet and Greet; 6-7 p.m. pre-show matches; and main show 7 p.m. NWA Title matches. Columbus Civic Center. Advance ticket/$40. Day of the event/$50. 1-800-745-3000
Household Waste Recycling
Common household hazardous items will be collected 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the CCG Recycling Warehouse, 25 22nd St. Items accepted include paint and solvents, lawn care chemicals, cleaning and automotive products, and electronic equipment. No televisions (they can be taken to Best Buy).
Health Fair
Free health information and free screenings 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free snacks and prizes. For the entire family. Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 12th Avenue. 706-322-3029
Dulcimer Jam
Appalachian lap dulcimer music and other acoustical instruments. 1-2 p.m. FDR State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga. Bring a chair. Admission free. Parking $5.
Go Pro Day: Family Play Day at the River
Fun filled day of play for all ages. Amateur and professional Drone racing, robot competitions, bicycle demonstrations and more. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Whitewater Avenue, Phenix City. Free. 334-291-4719
Saturday and Sunday
Civil War Re-enactors
History comes alive when hundreds of Civil War reenactors set up camps and stage two realistic mock battles, the first at 3 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Live entertainment. $4/adults; $1.50/children 12 and under. Andersonville National Historic Park, 760 POW Road, Andersonville, Ga. 229-924-2558
