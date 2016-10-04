Columbus area weekend events | October 6-9, 2016

Thursday
Schwob Jazz Orchestra
Concert to recognize the establishment of “The Paul Vander Gheynst Scholarship Endowment for Jazz Studies.” This 18-piece large jazz ensemble presents the best in contemporary and classic big band music. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’
Middle-aged siblings share a home where they bicker and complain. Their movie-star sister, Masha, arrives with her boy toy. Also included in the cast are sassy maid Cassandra and aspiring actress Nina. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. Free for students. Tickets $15-$17. 706-507-8444
Chamber Member Appreciation Party
2016 Member Appreciation Party-Taste of the Chamber. Hosted by the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Chamber, 1200 6th Ave. Free. columbusgachamber.com
‘Sister Act’
Based on hit 1992 film. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
Friday
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it looks like the chance of a lifetime to feast on sweets he’s always dreamed of but he discovers that everything may not be as sweet as it seems. 7 p.m. McClure Theatre at the Springer, 103 10th St. $8-$15. springeroperahouse.org.
Big ToDo Concert Series
D.S.O.S. Band “AKA” Deeper Shades of Soul performs. 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. 1000 Block of Broadway. Free. uptowncolumbusga.com
First Friday Art Walk
Artists, artisans and crafters. Family friendly. 4:30-10 p.m. Meet at 1100 block of Broadway. Free.
Yoga Under the Stars
Novo Fitness Studio will host “Buti Yoga at Old Town” 7-10 p.m.. Fitness boutique that strives to provide a unique and personal fitness experience for people of every fitness level. Bring your own yoga mat. There will be a reception following the class. The Vue at Old Town, 8201 Veterans Parkway. $20 donation benefiting Seneca Choices for Life. www.facebook.com/novofitnessstudio
Classic Tiger Jam
Featuring DJ OO Kee and DJ Triple J. Part of the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic events. Tickets at the door are $15. Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Davis Broadcasting on Wynnton Road. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
Saturday
The Adventures of Beatrix and Friends
The Family Theatre celebrates the 150th Anniversary of Beatrix Potter’s birth. Not only does this musical explore the life of Beatrix, it incorporates many of the beloved characters she created...Peter Rabbit, Jemima, Puddle Duck and others. 7:30 p.m. Family Theatre, Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2100 Hamilton Road. Tickets $8-$12. Reservations suggested by visiting www.familytheatre.org.
Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic parade and game
The 81st annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic parade kicks off at 9 a.m. in Phenix City on Broad and Dillingham Street before coming into downtown Columbus. The game is set for 2 p.m. at A. J. McClung Memorial Stadium, 600 4th St. tuskegee-morehouse.com
Uptown’s Wild Goose Chase — Adult Scavenger Hunt
Two-person teams will travel throughout downtown Columbus, from bars to historic landmarks, figuring out clues and hunting for the golden eggs. Each team cost $20 and will receive T-shirts, entry to the race and beer samples! 2-5 p.m. Uptown Tap, 1024 Broadway.
Dancing on the Mountain
Dance and sing-a-long with Randy and Darlene Dameron. Classic ’60s and ’70s music. 7-9 p.m. FDR State Park Amphitheater, Pine Mountain, Ga. $5 parking. Bring chair or cushion.
Basket Weaving
Discover the joy of weaving an heirloom Gathering Basket. Instructions include basic basket weaving techniques and is appropriate for beginner and intermediate weavers. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $60/guest; $54/annual pass holder. Fees include materials. Limited class size. Callaway Gardens, Callaway Discovery Center, Violet Classroom. www.callawaygardens.com
Soprano Marcia Porter
Award-winning soprano Marcia Porter with collaborative pianist Valerie Trujillo from FSU, present a voice recital. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Synovus Fall Festival
Stop by art-making stations for sport-inspired activities including construction your own Olympic torch, design a team pennant and make pom poms for your favorite team. Participate in a costume contest, go on a gallery scavenger hunt, visit Boomer from the Columbus Cottonmouths and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. 706-748-2562
Columbus Day Relay
A-60 mile loop around the outskirts of Columbus.$160 per team. 4-6 a.m. 1100 Block of Broadway. bigdogrunning.com
Sunday
CSU Philharmonic
This ensemble begins its season. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Recovering
Come out to experience how cycling can not only aid recovery, but change your life. Tickets are being sold for $8.00 per person. Various door prizes will be raffled off. This event will cater to beginners and experienced cyclists delivering information on Project Hero as well as grants available to you. Opportunities to meet other veterans and veteran supporters will be here! Please visit Ride on Bikes for ticket purchases or email for more information. 5-7 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way.
