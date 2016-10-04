Parade, parties are big part of Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic fun

Who needs football?
For many, the highlight of the annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic is not the game, but the parade and other activities associated with the annual event.
Likitca Miller, parade chairwoman, says about 100 entries have been submitted to be involved in the parade that starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Tuskegee and Morehouse bands, which always seem to have something special planned, as well as high school bands, including those from Carver, Spencer and Shaw, will perform.
ROTC units from the area will also participate with the one from Central High in Phenix City presenting the colors and leading off the march.
Miller said several church groups will march.
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is participating.
“It should be great,” Miller said. “I grew up watching the parade and am thrilled to be a part of it. Everyone seems to be excited.”
The parade will begin in Phenix City at the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, proceed down Broad then over the 13th Street Bridge. In Columbus, the parade will proceed down Broadway.
Another activity on Saturday will be checking out the vendors, about 75 of them, that will be set up outside the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium, where the game kicks off at 2 p.m. They should be open for business around 10 a.m.
“We have people selling jewelry, handbags, women’s clothing, CDs,” said Pino Wells Davis, vending chairwoman. “We will have all kinds of food for sale. We’ll have delicious chicken wings, turkey legs, burgers and more.”
She said a gospel group is among the musicians who will be performing.
The best news is she has not heard from any politicians.
Outside the Columbus Civic Center on Saturday, there will be a post game block party from 7 p.m. to11 p.m. featuring the D.S.O.S. Band and Peggy Jenkins. Tickets are $10.
If you can’t wait until Saturday to have some Tuskegee-Morehouse fun, there will be a Classic Tiger Jam Old School/New School Dance sponsored by Davis Broadcasting in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center Friday night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. It will feature DJ OO Kee and DJ Triple J.
Tickets for the jam are $15 at the door. Advance tickets for $10 may be purchased at Davis Broadcasting on Wynnton Road.
If you go
What: Tuskegee-Morehouse Parade featuring bands from Tuskegee and Morehouse as well as those from high schools Carver, Spencer and Shaw
When: Saturday at 9 a.m.
Where: Begins at the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street in Phenix City and will go from 13th Street Bridge down Broadway in Columbus
Cost: Free
What: Classic Tiger Jam featuring DJ OO Kee and DJ Triple J
Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
When: Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Tickets at the door are $15. Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Davis Broadcasting on Wynnton Road.
What: Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic Post Game Block Party featuring D.S.O.S. Band and Peggy Jenkins
Where: In back of the Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St.
When: Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Tickets are $10
