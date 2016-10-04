Uptown Wild Goose Chase is a hunt for golden eggs

Golden eggs mean free beer.
And maybe something even bigger.
Saturday afternoon is Uptown’s Wild Goose Chase.
Two-person teams will travel around the downtown area on an adult scavenger hunt going from bars to historic landmarks figuring out clues, solving puzzles and hunting for golden eggs.
The first-prize winner will get a Columbus “staycation.” It includes a one night stay at the Downtown Marriott, dinner, free bike rentals, whitewater rafting and ziplining passes, and some Goose Island beverages in your room.
The second-prize winner will get a pub crawl pack including free drinks from some Wild Goose Chase bars.
Third place is a Goose Island swag pack for two.
There will also be prizes for best costume and best team name.
The event is sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company.
Founded in Chicago in 1988, Goose Island is one of the most successful craft breweries in the Midwest and produces some of the most popular, and award winning, beers in the United States.
Since 1989, Goose Island beers have won a variety of awards at acclaimed beer events including the World Beer Championships, World Beer Cup, World Expo of Beer and the Great American Beer Festival.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: Uptown’s Wild Goose Chase, an adult scavenger hunt
When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: The starting point and finishing point will be at The Tap Courtyard on Broadway.
Registration: Registration is $20 per team and includes beverage tastings at almost every stop. You must be 21 or older to participate. If interested, visit www.uptowncolumbusga.com.
