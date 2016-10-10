Plan Ahead

Oct. 17
Dementia Conversations
Held by Alzheimer’s Association the program Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning. 10-11:30 a.m. Offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving and make legal and financial plans. Savannah Grand, 8301 Franciscan Woods Dr. 1-800-272-3900 Free
Oct. 18
Alzheimer’s Association
The Columbus Regional office of the Alzheimer’s Association will present The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. 3-4:30 p.m. 5900 River Rd. Free. 706-327-6838
Oct. 20
Columbus Audubon Society
Featuring Don Dakin “Banding in Boise” after he was able to spend several weeks banding birds in Boise, Idaho. 7 p.m. Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. Free. 706-507-8550
ESP’s Annual Celebration Luncheon
The Enrichment Services Program will celebrate the successes of its customers and staff and to honor community members and organizations who are partnering with them to fight poverty in the community with their celebration “Turning Hope into Reality.” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cunningham Center at Columbus State University, 3100 Gentian Blvd. Free.
Newcomers and Friends Club
Free coffee. 10 a.m. Open to all women in Columbus and the surrounding area. Guest speaker will be Barbara Bell-”For the Love of Quilting.” Columbus Botanical Garden, 3603 Weems Rd. 706-888-6556
Scream on the Green
Held by the Chamber’s Young Professionals. 6 p.m./Uptown Idol; 7:30 p.m./original Ghostbusters. CSU RiverPark Campus, Uptown. Free. www.uptownscreenonthegreen.com
