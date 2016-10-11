Anthony Hamilton is coming back to the Columbus Civic Center

Grammy-award winning singer Anthony Hamilton is returning to Columbus for another New Year’s Day concert.
Columbus promoter Mike Blackwell said the show will take place Jan. 1, 2017, at the Columbus Civic Center.
“He’s got a new album and it’s really on fire,” Blackwell said. “People have been hounding me for months on when I’m going to bring him back.”
Hamilton released his new album “What I’m feelin’” early this year. He has had many hit songs on the R&B charts, including “Charlene” and “Can’t Let Go.”
R&B soul singer and songwriter Calvin Richardson will open the show and two other acts will be added soon.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 18.
