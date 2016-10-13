Teddy Riley and Guy coming to the Columbus Civic Center

Teddy Riley and Guy are joining Anthony Hamilton for a New Year’s Day concert at the Columbus Civic Center.
“They are one of the best old-school groups that came out of the ’80s and ’90s and we are glad to have them,” promoter Mike Blackwell said. “Teddy gives such a high-energy show and we felt they were made for a good New Year’s Day show.”
Teddy Riley is a singer, songwriter, keyboardist and record producer who is credited with the creation of the New Jack Swing style of R&B. He was a member of the groups Blackstreet and Guy, which includes Aaron Hall.
Riley has worked with artists such as Michael Jackson, Usher and Bobby Brown.
The Jan. 1, 2017, show at the Columbus Civic Center will also feature R&B soul singer and songwriter Calvin Richardson. Tickets go on sale Nov. 18.
Kara Edgerson: 706-571-8643, @karaedgerson
