Plan Ahead

October 24, 2016 11:59 AM

Monday

Understanding and Responding to Dementia Behavior

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, this program will help participants learn how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common challenges. 10-11:30 a.m. Savannah Grand of Columbus, 8301 Franciscan Woods Dr. Free. 1-800-272-3900

Free Fall Festival

Supreme Fast Tax will host with free food, candy and games 5-8 p.m. 2450 Wynnton Rd. 706-507-1040

Wednesday

Anti-Cyber Bullying

“Out of Bounds” is the true story of a young woman who is terrorized by a mistake she made with a “selfie” 6 p.m. This is a family show. Following the show, the Pastoral Institute will speak about bullying and how parents can help their children. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. $5/tot; $10/adult. rivercenter.org

Thursday

Student Composers Concert

Works and premieres written by Schwob students. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Friday

Lunch and Lecture

The Gordon Parks Project: Stories We Tell. Noon-1 p.m. Students from CSU’s Department of Art, taught by Professor Michele McCrillis, will present on their experience researching and discovering the stories behind the photograph of Gordon Parks and the exhibit Gordon Parks-Segregation Story. Columbus Museum. Free. www.columbusmuseum.com

Saturday

Steeplechase

10 a.m. Callaway Gardens. www.callawaygardens.com

