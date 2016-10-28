Friday
First Friday Art Walk Columbus’ First Friday Art Walk 4:30-10 p.m. Artists will be lining the sidewalks of Broadway’s 1000 block with their works. Free. www.uptowncolumbusga.com
Saturday
Ft. Benning Order of the Eastern Star Fundraiser
This luncheon, which includes a German lunch of schnitzel, red cabbage or green beans, potatoes and gravy, roll, tea and dessert. 2304 Fort Benning Road. $10/adults; $6 children/10 and under. Call 706-681-7118 for tickets.
Craft Fair
The Ladies Auxiliary of Columbus will hold its annual Craft Fair where buyers will find handmade scarves and jewelry, favorite team items, specialty soaps and more. About 40 vendors are expected to participate. Proceeds will benefit the Knights of Columbus with its social and charitable event fundraisers. Dates and times are 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held inside St. Anne Catholic Church’s Visitation Hall, 2000 Kay Circle.
String Band
The Nearly Normal String Band-musicians Viva and Neil Araki-perform around the campfire. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Listen and sing-a-long to classic bluegrass and Appalachian, Celtic and folk music. Bench seating or bring a chair. Flashlight and marshmallow stick recommended. F. D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga., campfire below Lake Delanor Dam. $5 parking. gastateparks.org/fdroosevelt
Fountain City Classic Parade
Celebrate with the Fountain City Classic Committee, Fort Valley State and Albany State Universities’ presidents, alumnus, homecoming courts, bands and students. 9 a.m.-noon. Starts at Colin Powell Parkway and ends at the intersection of 9th Ave. and Broadway. $20
Columbus Board Gamers
Enjoy board games such as Agricola, Ticket to Ride, Small World, Carcassone and lots of others. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Holiday Inn Express, 200 Cotton Rd., LaGrange, Ga. www.meetup.com/Meeples-of-Columbus
Sunday
Schwob Concerto Competition
The final round of the annual concerto competition featuring the best young musicians in Columbus, all of whom compete for a solo performance with the CSU Philharmonic. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Remembering Our Fallen
Nearly 200 Georgians have died in service to their country since the terrorism attacks of September 11, 2001. They are being honored in a traveling exhibit on display at the National Infantry Museum. This photographic war memorial will be on exhibit now through Nov. 17. www.rememberingourfallen.org
Ice Skating
Public ice skating 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. Prices vary. visitcolumbusga.com
