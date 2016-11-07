Thursday
Flutist Alina Windell
Guest artist, along with pianist Jeremy Samolesky, presents an evening of solo and chamber music. Also featuring oboist Sue Tomkeiwicz. CSU’s Schwob School of Music. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Love Jones The Musical
A stage adaption of the critically acclaimed 1997 “Love Jones” film with an all-star cast of R&B 7:30 p.m. Chart-topping hits, fan favorite songs and original songs will be performed. RiverCenter Bill Heard Theatre. $68.50. rivercenter.org
Friday
Veterans Day Ceremony
Flag retirement ceremony, hot dog lunch, one free hour of boating. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pre-register. F.D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga. $5 parking. gastateparks.org/fdroosevelt
CSU Jazz Combo in Concert
Under the direction of Kevin Whalen, the groups feature the bebop compositions of Charlie Parker, as well as new student compositions and arrangements of classic bebop and hard bob jazz literature. 7-11 p.m. The Loft, Uptown Columbus. Free.www.columbusstate.edu/music
Saturday
Mammal Field Study
Resident vertebrate specialists will help participants search for and record data on local park mammals. 1-3 p.m. Geared towards adults and families with children ages 10 and up. Dress for outdoor work. Bring water. F.D. Roosevelt, Pine Mountain, Ga. $5/each; $5/parking. Must pre-pay and pre-register. gastateparks.org/fdroosevelt
Celebration Banquet
The Planted Tree Community Celebration Banquet will be held 5-8 p.m. at the Salvation Army. Planted Tree focuses on mentoring, personal development and growth for girls between the ages of 8 and 13. Salvation Army Community Center, 5201 Warm Springs Rd. Admission $20. 706-289-5970
Basket Weaving
Weave a basket the perfect size for many things from DVDs to fruit, socks or as a holiday centerpiece. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Appropriate for beginner and intermediate basket weavers. Callaway Gardens, Callaway Discovery Center, Violet Classroom. $60/guest; $54/annual pass holder. Supplies included. Limited class size. www.callawaygardens.com
Sunday
CSU Trombone Ensemble
Featuring the students of Bradley Palmer which includes two world-premiere performances of pieces composted for the ensemble. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
