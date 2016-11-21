Plan Ahead

Nov. 26
Crayons, Crafts and Kool Kids Outdoor Fair
This is the youth version of Market Days. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. young vendors known as “kidpreneurs” will be on-site selling their handmade goodies to the public. They make anything from pillows and tutus to keychains and bracelets. Shop with our kids at this free event.
Birds of Prey and Butterfly Center
Time to practice your bird/wildlife photography and macro photography at Callaway Gardens. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Butterfly Center. Bring a tripod if you plan to use a macro lens. At noon participants will head to The Birds of Prey exhibition at the Discovery Amphitheater. The show begins at 12:30 p.m. Admission $20/adults and $15/seniors 65+. Annual pass holders can get five guests in free. Visit https://www.meetup.com/the-creative-photo-den/events/235691344/ for additional information.
Nov. 29
CSU’s WinterFest
WinterFest, Columbus State University’s annual evening of winter wonderland fun, will be held 6- 9 p.m. The free holiday extravaganza brings together families, students, alumni and community members to start the holiday season with Santa, snow and a show. WinterFest will feature performances from local schools and community groups; hot chocolate and sweet treats; campus lighting ceremony; and photos with Santa and Elsa from the Disney movie “Frozen.” For additional info go to visitcolumbusga.com
Dec. 1
Night of Lights at the Amphitheater
Kickoff the official holiday season with a show featuring holiday music and fireworks over the Chattahoochee River, 7:30-9 p.m. at the Phenix City Amphitheater. Free. https://phenixcityal.us/events
