Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster coming to Columbus Civic Center

Leave your cookies at home.
Cookie Monster, who can’t resist anything sweet, will be making an appearance at the Columbus Civic Center on Thursday.
He will be joined by some of his neighbors on Sesame Street such as Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Grover and Telly Monster.
But the star of the show is Elmo.
“Sesame Street Live! Elmo Makes Music” will be performed twice on Thursday, a show at 10:30 a.m. and one at 6:30 p.m.
When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, the Sesame Street gang led by Elmo discover new ways to make music with odd objects such as trash can lids and cookie jars.
Elmo and his buddies show how everyone can make and enjoy music together.
Together, the popular characters from the television show explore the universal fun of friendship and celebrate cultural similarities.
There are opportunities for audience participation.
The show features numerous musical numbers, some new, but also familiar pop tunes.
The show is aimed at those under 10 but the entire family can get a kick out of the approximately 90-minute show, which does have an intermission.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
If you go
What: “Sesame Street Live! Elmo Makes Music”
When: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Where: Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St.
Cost: Tickets are $52.50, $32.50, $25.50 and $17.50. There will be a $5 parking fee.
Purchase: The Columbus Civic Center box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. and up until showtime. Tickets may be ordered on phone at 1-800-745-3000. Visit columbusciviccenter.org.
