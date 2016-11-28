Christmas festivals, Reindeer Run and ‘Little Mermaid’ among weekend events

Thursday
Jingle Aargh the Way
The “How I Became a Pirate” crew is back. Your favorite characters help solve a riddle to find the Christmas treasure. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Free. CSU Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. $10/adults; $5/children. 706-507-8444
Piano Studio Recital
International prize-winning students from all over the world perform masterworks of the piano repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Sesame Street Live
When the new music teacher’s instruments go missing, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed in “Sesame Street Live Elmo Makes Music.” $17.50-$52.50. 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $5 parking fee. columbusciviccenter.org
Night of Lights
Kick-off the holiday season with Christmas music, hot chocolate and fireworks. 7:30-9 p.m. Phenix City Amphitheater, 508 Dillingham St. Free. 334-291-4719
Friday
‘The Little Mermaid’
In the musical adaptation of Disney’s 1989 film, a curious young mermaid falls for a handsome human prince. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
Broadway Holiday Festival
The ninth annual event will feature Santa escorted by the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and traditional Christmas carols. 6:30 p.m. Downtown Columbus. UptownColumbusGA.com or 706-596-0111
Broadway Ball
Celebrate Columbus State University’s new dance program at this inaugural event featuring special guest and Tony Award Winner Ann Reinking. The event will also mark the official introduction of Karyn Tomczak, the Vicki Jiles Flanagan Distinguished Chair in Dance. RiverMill Event Centre, 3715 1st Ave. Prices vary. For more information call Kim Tucker at 706-507-8431.
CSO American Icons
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents a Pops Series concert honoring American Icons through the decades. 7:30 p.m. Bill Heard Theater, RiverCenter. $30-$38. csoga.org
First Friday Art Walk
Artists, artisans and crafters. Family friendly. 4:30-10 p.m. Meet at 1100 block of Broadway in Uptown. Free.
Saturday
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
Presented by The Academy Dance Center, specially adapted for the dancers of the Academy’s Ensemble Company. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. University Hall, Columbus State University, 4225 University Ave. $15. academydancecenter.com
Reindeer Run
A 1-mile race for kids up to the eighth grade level. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, and drinks for race participates. 9 a.m. Country’s Barbecue on Broad, 1329 Broadway. countrysbarbecue.com
Bi-City Annual Christmas Parade
Professional and handcrafted floats, marching units, antique cars, horses, clowns, schools, civic organizations and more. 10 a.m. beginning on Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City. The route goes down Broad Street in Phenix City, turns onto the 13th Street bride and goes down Broadway ending on Ninth St. Free. 334-291-4719
Callaway Gardens Santa Claus Classic
6 p.m. callawaygardens.com
‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’
A cultural celebration featuring Mike Jerel and The Chemistry Project. $20 in advance and $25 day of show. Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. Saturday shows are at 7:30 and Sunday shows at 4:30 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 813 Eighth Ave. 706-653-7566
Breakfast with Santa
The St. Anne-Pacelli Home and School Association’s annual Breakfast with Santa 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Enjoy pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit, coffee, organge and milk. Reservations are $8/children ages 4 and up and adults. Children 3 and under are free but need a reservation with an adult to attend. The Christmas Shop will be open in the Youth Room for children to shop for their parents, grandparents and friends. No credit cards will be accepted. To make a reservation go to BeAViking.com/breakfast-with-santa. Call 706-561-8232 for more details.
Greenery Christmas Workshop
Participants will go home with a fresh, green wreath, centerpiece or door hanging. Instruction provided along with materials. Per wreath or centerpiece: $45/guests; $40.50 annual pass holder. 10 a.m.-noon. Callaway Gardens, Callaway Discovery Center, Violet Classroom. callawaygardens.com
Sunday
CSU Philharmonic
World premier by student composer Andrew Markel, also featuring faculty composer James Ogburn’s “Compliments and Collisions,” an ethereal concerto for Soprano Saxophone and Orchestra. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Army Holiday Concert
Fort Benning’s Manuever Center of Excellence Band Holiday Concert 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. rivercenter.org
