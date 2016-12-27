Anthony Hamilton returns to Columbus for another New Year’s concert

If your taste in music is rhythm and blues, then there will be no better way to begin the new year than being in the Columbus Civic Center Sunday night.
Grammy-award winner Anthony Hamilton will be performing and is bringing along Calvin Richardson, Teddy Riley and Guy.
The show begins at 7 p.m.
Working with Al Green, Hamilton got a 2009 Grammy in the Best Traditional R&B Vocal for the song “You’ve Got the Love I Need.”
His albums, “Comin’ From Where I’m From,” “The Point of it All” and “Back to Love,” were also Grammy-nominated for Best R&B Album.
The North Carolina native began singing as a young boy in church and is well known for hit songs such as “Charlene,” “Can’t Let Go,” “So in Love” and “Why.”
With Elayna Bolton, he performed “Freedom” for the film “Django Unchained.”
Hamilton made a brief appearance as a singer in the film “American Gangster.” His music was part of the soundtrack.
“Creatively, I ‘d like to achieve not only being an artist but being a businessman and having my own music home...producing groups, developing acts and being on that end of things. I want to be in a few more movies,” Hamilton said in a Grammy.com interview.
This is Hamilton’s second New Year’s Day show at the Columbus Civic Center. He performed last year with Monica and Lyfe Jennings.
If you go
What: R&B singer Anthony Hamilton with guests Calvin Richardson, Teddy Riley and Guy
When: Sunday at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St.
Cost: Tickets are $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50. There will be a $5 parking fee.
Tickets: For tickets information, visit columbusciviccenter.org or call 706-653-4460. The box office will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. It will be closed Friday. It will open at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday when the Columbus Cottonmouths play, and Sunday for the Anthony Hamilton show.
