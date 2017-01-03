Thursday
Bird Count
Audubon Bird Count 8 a.m. at Callaway Gardens. This will be the 117th year of Audubon’s annual count. Novice and experienced birders welcome. Must sign up for details. Email fdrpark_naturalist@yahoo.com or Callaway Gardens at 706-663-5155.
LEGOs
Help build the new LEGO Skyline collection in-store display for London and Chicago at Barnes and Noble, Columbus Crossings. This is a hands-on special learning event, 7 p.m. There is no fee. barnesandnoble.com
Once Upon a Time Club
This is a special time and place where children can discover the fun of reading and the adventure of a good story 4 p.m. Harris County Public Library. Themed crafts, snacks, music, games, skits and story props will help the story come to life and encourage growing. Free. The Library is located at 138 Old College St., Hamilton, Ga. 706-628-4685
Friday
Lunch and Lecture
The Community as Muse Featuring: Makeba Dixon-Hill, Curator of Education, Spelman College Museum of Fine Arts, will join participants for an engaging Lunch and Lecture. Noon- 1 p.m. at The Columbus Museum. Explore themes of community and the artists who depicted them within the Museum’s exhibition Reflections: African-American Life from the Myrna Colley-Lee Collection. Open to the public and there is no fee. edu@columbusmuseum.com
Saturday
Market Days
Over 200 local vendors selling anything and everything that you can imageine in the 900, 1000 and 1100 blocks of Broadway. Free admission. 706-596-0111
Eye Spy 20 Winter Scavenger Hunt
Team up for an on-site camera scavenger hunt 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pick up the check list and rules at the park office. Pictures must be brought to the office by 4 p.m. Saturday. Winners will be notified by phone. FD Roosevelt State Park, 2970 Ga. Hwy. 190, Pine Mountain, Ga. Parking $5. 706-663-4858
Pine Mountain Hike
The 20’s and 30’s Hikers Meetup is sponsoring a long Pine Mountain hike. 9:30 a.m. Meet at the WJSP Tower Parking Lot and Picnic Area, Warm Springs, GA. www.meetup.com/20s-and30s-hikders-meetup-columbus
Children’s Storytime
Young readers are invited into the happy world of Clifford the Big Red Dog and his friends 11 a.m. There will be activities to follow. Barnes and Noble, Columbus Crossings, barnesandnoble.com
Red Nose Marathon
Begin at 12th and Broadway at 8 a.m. and follow the scenic Riverwalk. The course is 13.1 miles. The event is free. No registration fees. Awards will be given for Top 3 Overall; Top Masters; Top 3 10-year-old age groups; and all categories male and female.
Sunday
Garrison Keillor
An Evening of Storytelling with Garrison Keillor, 7 p.m. RiverCenter’s Bill Heard Theatre. With Grammy, ACE, and George Foster Peabody awards, Keillor has also been honored with the National Humanities Medal and election to the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Tickets $49.50, 69.50 and $149.50 (Meet and Greet). 706-256-3612
