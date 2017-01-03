WWE brings wrestling show to Columbus Civic Center

A World Wrestling Entertainment raw championship match between stars Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair is one of the highlights of the WWE Live show coming to the Columbus Civic Center Friday.
How can you not get excited about a WWE universal championship battle between Roman Reigns and Rusev w. Lana?
Many other WWE stars will be in action.
Among those scheduled to appear are Sami Zayn, Bayley, Big Show, Golden Truth and Sin Cara as they continue on the road to WWE Wrestlmania 33.
According to the WWE website, Banks is a wrestler out of Boston.
As one of Full Sail’s “Four Horsewomen,” Banks helped usher in a new era of competition that would eventually make its way to WWE’s main roster.
Joining up with Naomi and Tamina to form Team B.A.D., Banks honed her skills by taking on some of the most talented Superstars WWE has to offer, from Becky Lynch to Nikki Bella. As if cult-hero status wasn’t enough, she’s already made history only a few years into her young career as part of the first-ever women’s WWE Iron Man Match in history.
Charlotte Flair is the daughter of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair who has made a name for herself in a short period of time.
According to the WWE website, she first captured people’s the attention when, with her father watching on, she defeated Natalya at NXT TakeOver to win an eight-woman tournament on May 29, 2014, becoming the new NXT Women's Champion in the process.
Soon, she finally made her long-awaited debut as a full-time Superstar in WWE, shocking the world when she joined forces with Paige and Becky Lynch in a stable known as PCB. Pit against rival forces like Team Bella and Team B.A.D., PCB helped usher in a genuine revolution in WWE, with Charlotte Flair as the first of the new arrivals to win the Divas Title and the first athlete to win the raw women's championship.
What: WWE Wrestling Live
Where: Columbus Civic Center
When: Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are $97.50, $52.50, $37.50, $27.50, and $17.50. There is a $5 parking fee.
Tickets: Available for purchase at the Civic Center box office, online at TicketMaster.com or by phone 1-800-745-3000. For more information call 706-653-4460 or visit www.columbusciviccenter.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. except Friday when it will stay open until after showtime.
