Thursday
Newcomers and Friends Club
A club open to all women in Columbus and surrounding areas. Free coffee at 10 a.m. at the Columbus Botanical Garden, 3603 Weems Rd. Tiffany Trucks from the American Cancer Society will speak on the “Relay for Life.” Bring donations of men’s and women’s socks. 706-341-9516
Columbus Audubon Society
Susan Gristina and Glenda Merrill will present the program “Sandhill Cranes of the Platte River” 7 p.m. The program is free and guests are welcome. Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. gandbmerrill1@aol.com
Friday-Saturday
Family Theater Musicians
“C-Town’s Got Magic” presents magicians Buddy Lamb, Jason Cardwell and Frankie Elliston. Junior magicians will also be featured. Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Road. 7:30 p.m. nightly Tickets $8-$12. 706-366-7196
Friday
John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men,” is set in California during the Great Depression and follows 2 migrant workers- George, sharp but uneducated, short-tempered and Lennie, a large but simple-minded man. 7:30 p.m. Springer Opera House. Tickets $14-$37. www.springeroperahouse.org
Casino Night-Bets For Pets
The Humane Society of Harris County presents Casino Night-Bets for Pets 7-10 p.m. Silent auction, snacks, cash bar, $250 in chips provided at the door. The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga. $40/person; $75/couple. 404-863-1068
Miss Columbus State University
Miss Columbus State University 2017 will be crowned 7 p.m. in University Hall on CSU’s main campus. Tickets $10/person; $5/CSU students, faculty and staff with ID. robbins_christa@columbusstate.edu
Saturday
Canopy Trail
Enjoy magnificent views from Oxbow Meadow’s TreeTop Canopy Trail, which is suspended 35 feet about the ground and linked to three platforms surround magnificent oaks, hickories and sweet gum trees. 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The 30-minute guided tour offers viewers a chance to observe wetlands, songbirds, vultures, eagles, deer, wood ducks, diverse flora and other creatures native to the region. $5 per person. Pre-registration required. 706-507-8550.
Sunday
Chapel Services at FDR
Non-demominational service led by the Development Fund Chaplain, Rev. Gary Kemp, and students. 4 p.m. Public is invited. Roosevelt Warm Springs Chapel. $5 parking. rwsdevelopmentfund@gmail.com
