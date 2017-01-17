Steinbeck’s ‘Of Mice and Men’ opens at Springer

The role of Lennie Small is a challenging one and actor Zach Curtis is well familiar with it.
“This will be my fifth time playing the part,” said Curtis, who is making his Springer Opera House debut in its production of author John Steinbeck’s classic “Of Mice and Men.”
The play, written by the author of books such as “The Grapes of Wrath” and “Cannery Row,” runs Thursday through Jan. 29.
Curtis at 6-foot-5 is a perfect fit to play the role of Lennie. Curtis said that during the Great Depression when the story takes place, Lennie would be called “slow” but these days might he be diagnosed with a mental condition such as autism.
He said a key to playing the role well is to never slip out of character and to not make Lennie a caricature.
As Lennie, he spends a lot of time on stage and it can be “exhausting.”
He must convey much emotion without speaking.
Curtis came to Columbus from Minnesota to do this story about friendship and sacrifice.
He said Lennie and his friend, George Milton, both migrant workers in California, are like so many people, “trying to get to a better place than you are at.”
George and Lennie dream that one day they will have land of their own.
The actor portraying George is no stranger to Springer audiences.
Ben Dallas Redding was recently seen as Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid,” and was also in the Springer world premiere of “Oliviatown.” Away from here, the graduate of Elon University in North Carolina recently played the part of Riff in the Broadway National Touring Company of “West Side Story.”
In “Of Mice and Men,” he plays a completely different role than that of Prince Eric and he enjoys that.
“Actors like to think they can play any part,” said a smiling Redding.
He said there is “something special” about the character he plays, someone who sees a person who needs significant help and gives it, though, it holds him back.
Redding said the story is about hope and friendship and what people will do to survive.
“It is about how we cling to our dreams,” Redding said.
Loneliness and powerlessness are major themes.
There is only one woman in the cast and that is Maddie Tweed, who plays the wife of the ranch owner’s son, Curley. She graduated from Columbus State University in 2016. An instructor at Prodigy Dance Centre, she played Allana in the Springer production of “The Little Mermaid.”
Among other cast members is Springer regular Jim Pharr, who is the director of the No Shame Theatre. Audiences have also seen him in “Beauty and The Beast” and “The Producers.”
Other actors are Nate Wasson, Nate Gross, Kerry Phillips, Keith Patrick McCoy, Brian Jordan and Brian Luedtke.
According to a post on Facebook, the artists of Gallery on 10th will have an art exhibition and sale in the lobby of the Springer during the production of Of Mice and Men.
If you go
What: “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck
When: Shows at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. A Sunday matinee will be Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St.
Admission: Adults tickets range from $34-$37. Student tickets range from $14 to $17. There are discounts for military, educators, police personnel and fire department personnel.
Box office: The Springer box office is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It is open two hours before a show. For tickets or information, call 706-327-3688 or visit springeroperahouse.org.
