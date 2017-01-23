Friday
Family Theatre Comedy Night
Featuring comedian, DJ and actor Sam Beman, along with Clayburn Cox, Timothy Banister and Avery Jones. Improvisation and stand-up. 7:30 p.m. (and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.). Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Rd. Tickets $8-$12. 706-366-7196
Men’s Progressive Club
67th Annual Man of the Year Banquet and Scholarship Fundraiser 6:30 p.m. Trade Center. Tickets $30/person. 706-315-7151
Saturday
Callaway Gardens Fitness Series
A trio of road races-Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K, that are part of the Run & See Georgia Series. 7:45 a.m. The routes are through Callaway Gardens’ scenic woodland surroundings. This race is a favorite among competitive runners and is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Beginners are welcome. www.callawaygardens.com
Pat Metheny
“The Baby Boomer” guitar god whose musical palette embraces everything from Ornette Coleman to contemporary jazz. 7:30 p.m. $49-$75. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. www.rivercenter.org
Canopy Trail
Enjoy magnificent views from Oxbow Meadow’s TreeTop Canopy Trail, which is suspended 35 feet about the ground and linked to three platforms surround magnificent oaks, hickories and sweet gum trees. 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The 30-minute guided tour offers viewers a chance to observe wetlands, songbirds, vultures, eagles, deer, wood ducks, diverse flora and other creatures native to the region. $5 per person. Pre-registration required. 706-507-8550.
Those Fabulous French
The King of the Instruments is featured in the concerto by Poulene and Saint-Saens’ triumphant symphony. 7:30 p.m. CSO’s only performance this season in Legacy Hall featuring Christopher Houlihan on the Jordan Concert Organ. $35 csoga.org
Sunday
Chapel Services at FDR Park
Non-denominational service led by the Development Fund Chaplain, Rev. Gary Kemp, and students. 4 p.m. Public is invited. Roosevelt Warm Springs Chapel. rwsdevelopmentfund@gmail.com
Oakhurst Winter Bridal Show
A Bridal Shower with vendors, giveaways, samplings and more. Oakhurst brides under contract and 1 guest can attend free of charge. Admission is $5. Oakhurst Farms, 19888 Ga. Hwy. 219, West Point, Ga. Register online at www.oakhurstfarmweddings.com and receive a $100 bar coupon for your wedding. oakhursteventcenter@gmail.com
Comments