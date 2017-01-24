‘Murder on the Menu’ features mystery, laughs

There’s a battle going on for the Golden Ladle, the award given to the top chef in the land.
You can count on some unsavory goings-on during the contest that involves the “Yummy” awards, the culinary world’s version of the Oscars.
“Murder On the Menu,” the latest production of Sherlock’s Mystery Dinner Theatre, is appearing at the Rivermill Event Centre near the Chattahoochee River on First Avenue in Columbus.
There will be a show at 7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night until Feb. 25. Reservations must be made.
Cast members Samantha May and Russ Yoe say the show is lots of fun for cast and audience.
“Plenty of laughs,” May said.
Of course, part of the fun at these shows is several willing audience members join the featured professional actors and take a role in the story.
The show has four acts, performed between courses of a meal prepared by award-winning chef Jamie Keating.
Sherlock’s Mystery Dinner Theatre is the city’s original comedy dinner theater with about 20 shows performed, the first in 2008.
An average of 800-1,200 people attend the run of each show, according to founder JJ Musgrove
“It has really been great,” said Musgrove who, along with his wife Kate Musgrove, writes all of the plays.
The couple lives in Columbia, Mo., where he is director of the office of cultural affairs for the city of Columbia.
“She writes all the good jokes,” Musgrove said.
He said he casts the show before writing the characters so he knows there is a good fit.
Musgrove said the level of participation by an audience member is up to the volunteer.
Musgrove said women often are more likely to participate than men. He is not sure why.
“Our stories take place in all kinds of setting and time periods,” he said.
This show takes place in a Food Network-type setting, with chefs and food critics all getting in on the action.
He promised the story will keep the audience guessing as to how it will all turn out.
The show is directed by Cameron Bean, the executive director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Bean has acted in previous productions.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
What: “Murder on the Menu” presented by the Sherlock’s Mystery Dinner Theatre
Where: Rivermill Event Centre at 3715 First Avenue in Columbus.
When: 7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night until Feb. 25.
Tickets: Reservations must be made. Cost is $59, which includes the show and dinner. Reservations may be made by calling 706-718-4196 or visiting www.sherlocksdinnertheatre.com.
Parents’ Guide: Shows are not for young children but some teens might enjoy the experience.
