‘Seussical’ featuring The Cat in the Hat coming to RiverCenter

A couple of funny guys will be stopping in Columbus on Thursday.
The Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant will be performing on the stage of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in a production of the show “Seussical.”
The musical begins at 7 p.m.
Based on the writing of popular children’s author Dr. Seuss, the show is a presentation of Theatreworks USA.
“’Seussical’ is a delightful adventure that brings many of Dr. Seuss’s classic characters to life,” said Norm Easterbrook, executive director at the RiverCenter. “Theatreworks USA is America’s largest and most prolific professional not-for-profit theater for young and family audiences and we’re thrilled to bring their performance of ‘Seussical.’”
Adapted from the Broadway version, “Seussical” is a collaboration of Broadway veterans Stephen Flaherty, who wrote the music, and Lynn Ahrens, who wrote the lyrics.
The two are Tony award winners for the Broadway show “Ragtime” and Academy Award nominees for the animated film “Anastasia.”
According to Theaterworks, this is the company’s biggest show.
The characters in the show find themselves intertwined in an incredible adventure in which the power of imagination and the most miraculous “think” ever save the day.
The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton who discovers a speck of dust that is home to the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.”
Horton faces a double challenge; not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayze La Bird.
It features cool tunes such as “How Lucky You Are,” “It’s Possible” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Audience members can watch how the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
If you go
What: “Seussical”
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
When: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are $19. The box office is open 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and an hour before showtime. Visit rivercenter.org.
