Friday-Saturday

Sherlock’s Mystery Dinner Theatre

It’s the “Yummy Awards” and contestants are vying for the Top Chef prize that Chef Gina Cherry has won the past six times. 6:45-9:30 p.m. nightly. Who is out there willing to kill her for it? Whodunnit and dinner at the RiverMill Event Centre. $59/person inclusive. www.sherlocksdinnertheatre.com

Friday

An Evening with Rawlins Gilliland

Rawlins has written and recorded more than 100 personal story commentaries on NPR. Shares intimate stories much as a filmmaker might show home movies, using live interactive musicians. Romantic, dark, dangerous, nostalgic, emotional and true. $25/person; $150/table of 4. Opelika Event Center, 614 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika, Ala. 334-705-5466

Saturday

An Afternoon of Storytelling

This family event features two nationally-known storytellers-Carol Cain and Doug Davis. 2-4 p.m. As an art form, Storytelling has a long history and tremendous following in the U.S. and Canada. This event endeavors to bring this art form to Columbus and the surrounding area. CSU’s Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center. The public is invited and there is no fee to attend. Limited seating. To register visit facebook.com/continuingeducation.CSU.

Saxophone Duo Recital

Ogni Suono, CSU guest artist, presents SaxoVoice, an ongoing project that explores the wide-ranging musical and theatrical possibilities inherent in the synthesis of saxophone and voice. 7:30 p.m. Includes Noa Even and Phil Pierick. Free. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. events.columbusstate.edu

Mardi Gras Parade

Floats, bands, beads and more. 7 p.m. Family-friendly. King and Queen and best costume. Sponsored by the city of LaGrange, Ga. Free. N. Greenwood St., LaGrange. kreweofmask.com

Second Saturday at The Columbus Museum

Discover connections between art and nature and enjoy painting your own work of art with natural objects you can find in your own backyard. 10 a.m.-noon. Guest artist is Melissa McCoy and featured book: “Micawber” by John Lithgow. Free. Columbus Museum. visitcolumbusga.com

Pancake Jamboree

Hosted by the Exchange Club of Columbus 7 a.m.-noon. Adults/$6; Children ages 10 and younger/$3. Two sausage patties, all the pancakes that can be eaten on the premises, coffee and hot cocoa. Milk, juice and soft drinks will be available at extra charge. Take outs are available. Proceeds support community service programs in the Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning areas. Shrine Club of Columbus, 3502 Edgewood Rd. ecoc.co

Valentine’s Relay 5K

5K split between 2 persons relay-style 5 p.m. Each runner runs 4 separate times around the 1200 block to total a 5K distance. Awards in each category. Registration 5 p.m. $50 and $60 race day. Big Dog Running Co., 1200 Broadway. 706-322-2786

Sunday

CSU Student Recital

Noel Lewandowski presents the recital in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the Masters of Voice Performance. 4 p.m. Student of CSU Professor Earl Coleman. Free. events.columbusstate.edu

