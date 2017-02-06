ToDo

February 6, 2017 11:30 AM

Plan Ahead

Feb. 12

CSU Student Recital

Noel Lewandowski presents the recital in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the Masters of Voice Performance. 4 p.m. Student of CSU Professor Earl Coleman. Free. events.columbusstate.edu

Feb. 13

Access for the Arts

An art exploration program for individuals and caregivers with early stage Alzheimer’s. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Free. The Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. 800-272-3900

Newcomers and Friends Club

Beth Parsons will speak on “The Blessings of MS” 10 a.m. Free coffee. Columbus Botanical Garden, 3603 Weems Rd. 706-341-9516

Feb 14

Violin Studio Recital

Sergiu Schwartz, The William B. and Sue Marie Turner Distinguished Chair in Violin, joins his prize-winning students in a concert featuring popular virtuosic and romantic works from the violin repertoire-an impressive showcase of the school’s accomplished U.S. and international violinists. 7:30 p.m. Free. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. 706-649-7225

Love in the Wild

Unique romantic evening in the forest to celebrate Valentine’s Day. 7-10 p.m. Campfire, dessert, and entertainment. (canceled if raining.) $25/couple. Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve, 2222 N. College St., Auburn, Ala. 334-707-6512

Couple’s Date Night Out

Valentine’s Dinner, Dance and Comedy sponsored by RG Events. 7 p.m. Live entertainment. Semi-formal. $75/couple. Tickets will not be available at the door. Columbus Trade Center. www.facebook.com/RG-Events

Feb 15

Artwork from The New Deal Post Offices

Fourty-eight works of art from 48 states make up this digital presentation of U.S. Post Office art created by FDR’s WPA (Works Progress Administration) during the Great Depression as a means of employing artists. 11 a.m. $7-$12. $5 parking. Roosevelt’s Little White House, Warm Springs, Ga. 706-655-5870

Feb 16

African-American Read-In

CSU students present readings and interpretations of works by African-American authors. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presented by CSU Libraries and the Department of English. Light lunch will be served. Free. Schwob Memorial Library. library.columbusstate.edu

Third Thursday at the Columbus Museum

Discover the art and music of our nation’s founders. 6-8 p.m. Music, dancing, art, collection tour and history of the founding of our nation. Dance instructions will be given at 5:15 p.m. No prior dance experience. Period costume required. Free. The Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Rd. 706-748-2562

Feb. 17

Great Backyard Bird Count

Help count winter birds during this international event sponsored by Audubon and Cornell University. 8-11 a.m. Novice and expert birders welcome. Bring binoculars or share park loaners. Meet at FDR State Park Office to carpool to sites. Free. $5 parking. 706-663-4858

ToDo

