Plan Ahead

Feb. 12
CSU Student Recital
Noel Lewandowski presents the recital in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the Masters of Voice Performance. 4 p.m. Student of CSU Professor Earl Coleman. Free. events.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 13
Access for the Arts
An art exploration program for individuals and caregivers with early stage Alzheimer’s. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Free. The Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. 800-272-3900
Newcomers and Friends Club
Beth Parsons will speak on “The Blessings of MS” 10 a.m. Free coffee. Columbus Botanical Garden, 3603 Weems Rd. 706-341-9516
Feb 14
Violin Studio Recital
Sergiu Schwartz, The William B. and Sue Marie Turner Distinguished Chair in Violin, joins his prize-winning students in a concert featuring popular virtuosic and romantic works from the violin repertoire-an impressive showcase of the school’s accomplished U.S. and international violinists. 7:30 p.m. Free. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. 706-649-7225
Love in the Wild
Unique romantic evening in the forest to celebrate Valentine’s Day. 7-10 p.m. Campfire, dessert, and entertainment. (canceled if raining.) $25/couple. Louise Kreher Forest Ecology Preserve, 2222 N. College St., Auburn, Ala. 334-707-6512
Couple’s Date Night Out
Valentine’s Dinner, Dance and Comedy sponsored by RG Events. 7 p.m. Live entertainment. Semi-formal. $75/couple. Tickets will not be available at the door. Columbus Trade Center. www.facebook.com/RG-Events
Feb 15
Artwork from The New Deal Post Offices
Fourty-eight works of art from 48 states make up this digital presentation of U.S. Post Office art created by FDR’s WPA (Works Progress Administration) during the Great Depression as a means of employing artists. 11 a.m. $7-$12. $5 parking. Roosevelt’s Little White House, Warm Springs, Ga. 706-655-5870
Feb 16
African-American Read-In
CSU students present readings and interpretations of works by African-American authors. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Presented by CSU Libraries and the Department of English. Light lunch will be served. Free. Schwob Memorial Library. library.columbusstate.edu
Third Thursday at the Columbus Museum
Discover the art and music of our nation’s founders. 6-8 p.m. Music, dancing, art, collection tour and history of the founding of our nation. Dance instructions will be given at 5:15 p.m. No prior dance experience. Period costume required. Free. The Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Rd. 706-748-2562
Feb. 17
Great Backyard Bird Count
Help count winter birds during this international event sponsored by Audubon and Cornell University. 8-11 a.m. Novice and expert birders welcome. Bring binoculars or share park loaners. Meet at FDR State Park Office to carpool to sites. Free. $5 parking. 706-663-4858
