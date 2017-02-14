Naval Museum celebrates Black History Month with‘Lift Every Voice’ program

Visitors to the National Civil War Naval Museum in Columbus on Saturday will get to experience a special guided tour and program that highlights the Navy experience through the eyes of black nurses, sailors and engineers.
“Lift Every Voice: African Americans in Civil War Navies” will be presented with five Georgia actors portraying people from the time of the American Civil War.
It is the museum’s way of recognizing Black History Month.
The tour will be given twice on Saturday.
Horace King, John Lawson, Harriet Dallas, Charles Fisher and Mary Louvestre will be giving first person interpretations of the events.
The most well known of those is King, a highly respected bridge builder in the South during the 1800s.
Lawson was a sailor who won a Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Civil War.
“Everybody has a tie to the Navy,” said Holly Wait, the museum’s executive director.
A couple of school groups have already experienced the performance, which Wait called interesting and informative.
A black history tour is offered throughout the year but without the speakers.
“These actors who each give a short presentation at certain places make this really special,” Wait said.
Not all of the people portrayed are famous.
“They still had an impact,” she said.
While at the museum, visitors can take in all of the sights.
The museum on Victory Drive overlooks the Chattahoochee River. It is home to the largest surviving Confederate warship, the CSS Jackson as well as the wreckage of the CSS Chattahoochee.
The museum boasts the largest collection of Civil War Naval-related flags on display in the country.
The uniform coat of Capt. Catesby Jones is on display as is the two-star hat insignia of Adm. David Farragut. Both are considered rare artifacts.
Wait stated the museum examines both the Union and Confederate Navies.
If you go
What: “Lift Every Voice: African Americans in Civil War Navies”
Where: National Civil War Museum, 1002 Victory Drive in Columbus
When: Saturday. The tour will be given from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: The tour comes with the general admission price of $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and military, and $6 for students. Children 6 and under get in free. Tickets are available now.
Info: For information, call 706-327-9798 or visit portcolumbus.org.
