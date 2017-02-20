Thursday
Columbus Artists’ Guild Meeting
Featuring Portrait Artist Garry Pound who will present “Columbus and the Visual Art, a Personal Historic Prospective”. 6 p.m. Columbus Public Library. Free and open to the public. columbusartistsguild.org
Friday
CSO at the Oscars
Walk the red carpet like a celebrity into this concert featuring the most memorable Oscar-winning film scores by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. There will also be a VIP Oscar Party hosted by the Young Professionals of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Concert/$30-$38; VIP Party/$25 RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. csoga.org
Friday-Saturday
Sherlock’s Mystery Dinner Theatre
It’s the “Yummy Awards” and contestants are vying for the Top Chef prize that Chef Gina Cherry has won the past 6 times. 6:45-9:30 p.m. nightly. Who is out there willing to kill her for it? Whodunnit and dinner at the RiverMill Event Centre. $59/person inclusive. www.sherlocksdinnertheatre.
Saturday
Annual Heritage Breakfast
The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region is hosting its Annual Heritage Breakfast 9 a.m. The event is a time to recognize sickle cell clients, supporters, cultural heritage and community leaders. Clarion Inn (formerly Holiday Inn), 2800 Manchester Expressway. Door prizes. $25 and can be purchased at Hazel’s Flowers and Gifts, 1868 Midtown Dr. or Columbus Times, 2230 Buena Vista Rd. 706-566-6329
Lupus Symposium
The Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter’s third annual “Columbus Lupus Empowerment Symposium” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Presentations will be given by leading physicians and professionals covering critical topics. The program is free to people living with lupus and their families with lunch provided to all registered attendees. CSU Cunningham Center. 404-542-9483
Jordan High Car Show
One of Columbus’s greatest car shows. 8 a.m.-noon. Many classes of automobiles. Food and entertainment. Winners announced at 2 p.m. 3200 Howard Ave. 706-748-2819
Sunday
Comic Book Show
Comics, toys, movies, flight simulators, exhibits, costume-characters and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $4. Coca-Cola Space Science Center, 701 Front Ave. www.ccssc.org
Guitar Symposium Concert
The return of Columbus’ favorite and worldwide sensation SoloDuo, the second concert in the CSU Guitar Symposium featuring soloist Andzrej Mokry from Poland. 7:30 p.m. $20. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. events.columbusstate.edu
