February 20, 2017 9:30 AM

Thursday

Columbus Artists’ Guild Meeting

Featuring Portrait Artist Garry Pound who will present “Columbus and the Visual Art, a Personal Historic Prospective”. 6 p.m. Columbus Public Library. Free and open to the public. columbusartistsguild.org

Friday

CSO at the Oscars

Walk the red carpet like a celebrity into this concert featuring the most memorable Oscar-winning film scores by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. There will also be a VIP Oscar Party hosted by the Young Professionals of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Concert/$30-$38; VIP Party/$25 RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. csoga.org

Friday-Saturday

Sherlock’s Mystery Dinner Theatre

It’s the “Yummy Awards” and contestants are vying for the Top Chef prize that Chef Gina Cherry has won the past 6 times. 6:45-9:30 p.m. nightly. Who is out there willing to kill her for it? Whodunnit and dinner at the RiverMill Event Centre. $59/person inclusive. www.sherlocksdinnertheatre.

Saturday

Annual Heritage Breakfast

The Association of Sickle Cell Lower Chattahoochee Region is hosting its Annual Heritage Breakfast 9 a.m. The event is a time to recognize sickle cell clients, supporters, cultural heritage and community leaders. Clarion Inn (formerly Holiday Inn), 2800 Manchester Expressway. Door prizes. $25 and can be purchased at Hazel’s Flowers and Gifts, 1868 Midtown Dr. or Columbus Times, 2230 Buena Vista Rd. 706-566-6329

Lupus Symposium

The Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter’s third annual “Columbus Lupus Empowerment Symposium” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Presentations will be given by leading physicians and professionals covering critical topics. The program is free to people living with lupus and their families with lunch provided to all registered attendees. CSU Cunningham Center. 404-542-9483

Jordan High Car Show

One of Columbus’s greatest car shows. 8 a.m.-noon. Many classes of automobiles. Food and entertainment. Winners announced at 2 p.m. 3200 Howard Ave. 706-748-2819

Sunday

Comic Book Show

Comics, toys, movies, flight simulators, exhibits, costume-characters and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $4. Coca-Cola Space Science Center, 701 Front Ave. www.ccssc.org

Guitar Symposium Concert

The return of Columbus’ favorite and worldwide sensation SoloDuo, the second concert in the CSU Guitar Symposium featuring soloist Andzrej Mokry from Poland. 7:30 p.m. $20. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. events.columbusstate.edu

