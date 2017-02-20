Country singer Dierks Bentley making stop in Columbus

Country singer Dierks Bentley is bringing his “What the Hell World Tour” to Columbus on Thursday.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center.
Popular country artists Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi will appear with Bentley.
When he began the tour, Bentley said on his website, “There’s not a cooler feeling in the world than the love that country music fans pour out every night when you’re laying it all out on the stage. They are having the time of their lives, and we’re all just getting lost in it together.”
Bentley is known for hit songs such as “What Was I Thinkin,’” “Come a Little Closer,” “Drunk on a Plane” and “Sideways.”
The member of the Grand Ole Opry has been nominated for 13 Grammy awards and has had 15 songs reach No. 1.
At the 2016 Country Music Association Awards Show, his name was called out as a nominee for male vocalist of the year.
The native of Arizona and graduate of Vanderbilt University was described by a writer in Esquire magazine as “country music’s most relatable star.”
An Associated Press article described him as the “bluegrass picker, the love song singer and the stadium rocker all packaged together.”
A Georgia native, Swindell is known for hits such as “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “You Should Be Here” and “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey.”
Singer and songwriter Pardi, who grew up in California, is best known for his hit songs “Up All Night” and “Head Over Boots.”
If you go
What: Dierks Bentley’s “What the Hell World Tour” featuring Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St.
Cost: Ticket prices are $34.75 and $59.50. There is a $5 parking fee the night of the show.
Tickets: Tickets may be purchased at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and up until showtime on Thursday. They may also be purchased online at TicketMaster.com or ordered by telephone at 1-800-745-3000.
